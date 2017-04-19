(CNN) A California history professor who tweeted that "Trump must hang," has agreed to take paid leave while Fresno State University reviews the matter.

Professor Lars Maischak is on voluntary leave from his post as a lecturer and researcher at the university, the school's president said in a letter to students, staff and faculty Tuesday.

The February tweet -- which later was the subject of a post on Breitbart .com -- read: "To save American democracy, Trump must hang. The sooner and the higher, the better."

The hashtags included #TheResistance and #DeathToFacism.

Maischak will not be teaching 19th-century US history, transnational history and political economy for the rest of the semester, Fresno State President Joseph Castro's letter said.

