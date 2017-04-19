(CNN) Up a twisting mountain road, hidden deep in a tropical garden, behind a reflecting pool and a modernist sculpture, great hulks of industrial equipment are being pulled apart and cleaned.

Over the last decade, it's an autumnal ritual, preparing for the sugar cane harvest, when men with sickles chop down the stalks on the slopes of the mountain for grinding in the mill and distilling the juice into rum.

Mauritius is a relative newcomer to global rum markets, where long-time producers in the Caribbean are better established and enjoy an undeniable cachet. For centuries, colonial governments in Mauritius frowned on using sugar cane for rum, because refined sugar fetched much better profits.

Until 2006, Mauritius produced only small amounts of rum from molasses. Then the government lifted a ban on distilling from sugar cane juice to produce what's called agricole rum.

The lifting of the ban brought in new players, and encouraged older operations to diversify. St. Aubin traces its history back to 1819, making rum the old-fashioned way, but has now opened an artisanal distillery that works with cane juice.

