'Bachelor's' Lesley Murphy poses topless after double mastectomy

Story highlights Murphy had a preventative mastectomy

She will undergo reconstructive surgery

(CNN) Lesley Murphy says she decided to kick "cancer's a** before it could kick mine."

The former "Bachelor" contestant is healing after recently undergoing a preventive double mastectomy.

Murphy, a travel blogger who appeared on on Season 17 of "The Bachelor," said she decided to have the surgery after she tested positive for the BRCA 2 gene mutation, which increases the risk of developing breast cancer.

In a posting before her surgery, Murphy shared on her Instagram account that her mother is a breast cancer survivor.

"It's because of her diagnosis that I underwent genetic testing and can now do something about it," Murphy wrote. "Knowledge is power."