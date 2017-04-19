'Girlboss' designs flimsy coming-of-age story

(CNN) Having grown up on screen through a series of impressive teen roles, Britt Robertson is a young actress who looks destined for stardom. Yet "Girlboss," her solo vehicle, represents a flawed design, as this Netflix half-hour about a conflicted 20-something at best feels like a diluted version of "Girls."

Adapted from Sophia Amoruso's book, "Girlboss" bills itself as a "real loose" retelling of real events. The series focuses on Sophia (Robertson), aimlessly living in San Francisco in 2006, when she seizes on the idea of reselling vintage clothing online under the company name Nasty Gal.

Amoruso eventually parlayed the idea into a thriving enterprise that has since fallen on hard times , but season one is content to narrowly focus on her early struggles.

"Adulthood is where dreams go to die," the 23-year-old Sophia says in voiceover, sounding like pretty much every TV member of her cohort. That includes chafing at the notion of holding a steady job and behaving resentfully toward her dad (Dean Norris, also her co-star in "Under the Dome"), who seems mystified by all the angst, asking, "You're young, smart, pretty. What's the problem?"

Series-wise, the problem is that "Girlboss" basically careens from one interlude to the next, following the ins and outs of Sophia's start-up efforts, her "casual" relationship with aspiring musician Shane (Johnny Simmons) and the support she receives from party-gal friend Annie (Ellie Reed).

