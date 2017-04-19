Story highlights The former fitness guru posted a message to his fans on his Facebook page



(CNN) Richard Simmons knows we've heard a lot about him lately, but now we're hearing from him.

The former fitness guru posted a message on his Facebook page Wednesday morning, assuring followers he's doing fine after being hospitalized this week for gastrointestinal issues.

"Hello to everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes. You will never know how much it means to me," Simmons wrote. "Aren't you sick of hearing and reading about me?! LOL Well, by now you know that I'm not 'missing,' just a little under the weather. I'm sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days.

Simmons' health and well being has sparked speculation since he retreated from the spotlight in 2014.

