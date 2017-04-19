Story highlights
(CNN)Richard Simmons knows we've heard a lot about him lately, but now we're hearing from him.
The former fitness guru posted a message on his Facebook page Wednesday morning, assuring followers he's doing fine after being hospitalized this week for gastrointestinal issues.
"Hello to everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes. You will never know how much it means to me," Simmons wrote. "Aren't you sick of hearing and reading about me?! LOL Well, by now you know that I'm not 'missing,' just a little under the weather. I'm sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days.
Simmons' health and well being has sparked speculation since he retreated from the spotlight in 2014.
Last month, Los Angeles police paid a visit to Simmons' home to investigate an allegation he was being held against his will. Authorities found nothing suspicious and said Simmons was fine.
The podcast "Missing Richard Simmons," created by Dan Taberski, a man who claims to be a former friend and client of Simmons, also renewed interest in Simmons' welfare.
"We all think we should always be able to solve our problems all by ourselves and sometimes it's just bigger than we are," Simmons wrote in his post. "I reached out and I hope you will too. I'm sure there are people in your life who love and care for you and would do anything to help you with the challenges you face. Just knowing you care has already made me feel better. Hope to see you again soon!"
Simmons posted a photo of himself from 2014, along with the message.