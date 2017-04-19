Story highlights Increasing numbers of car manufacturers offering their design expertise to outside clients

Such groups have helped create a piano, bicycles, and even a salt and pepper grinder

(CNN) We're all used to the familiar front grilles and badges of car brands like Audi, Porsche and BMW. But have you ever considered a Peugeot piano? Or an Aston Martin yacht? Perhaps a Bentley handbag?

These days, ever-increasing numbers of car manufacturers are offering their design expertise as a resource to outside clients -- either extending their own brand to something without four wheels and an engine, or consulting on projects that will ultimately exist in their own right.

One of the most successful enterprises to mix internal and external client work is Peugeot Design Lab.

Based in an anonymous building on PSA Peugeot-Citroen 's enormous campus on the outskirts of Paris, this consultancy business currently produces all of Peugeot's non-automotive work -- and anything else that comes their way from other clients.

Photos: Let car manufacturers design your life Maserati's polo saddle – In 2014, Maserati and leading polo brand La Martina collaborated on a one-off, hand-made, luxury polo saddle in celebration of Maserati's Centennial Polo Tour. The blue, black and silver colour scheme was inspired by Maserati's luxurious road cars, including the Ghibli saloon. Hide Caption 1 of 16 Photos: Let car manufacturers design your life Mazda KODO bike – Japanese car giant Mazda unveiled its "Bike by KODO concept" at the 2015 Milan Design Week. The track bike is composed of the least possible parts, according to Mazda, For instance, the frame is hammered out of one piece of metal. Hide Caption 2 of 16 Photos: Let car manufacturers design your life Aston on water – British sports car maker Aston Martin announced a partnership with Quintessence Yachts in January 2016 to create a series of unique powerboats. "We are sure that the Aston Martin ethos of "Power, Beauty and Soul" can be successfully translated into the yachting environment in a very special way," said Mariella Mengozzi, CEO at Quintessence Yachts. Hide Caption 3 of 16 Photos: Let car manufacturers design your life Sky's the limit – Honda claims its new HA-420 HondaJet is the "fastest, highest-flying, quietest, and most fuel-efficient jet in its class". Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft Company's world headquarters is located in North Carolina -- the birthplace of aviation. The plane fulfils a longstanding Honda dream to "advance human mobility skyward". Hide Caption 4 of 16 Photos: Let car manufacturers design your life Toyota's sewing surprise – Toyota isn't just one of the world's biggest car makers, it also builds houses, robots, planes, boats -- and sewing machines. Toyota has been producing sewing machines since 1946 and one of the latest models is the Oekaki Renaissance. Oekaki is Japanese for 'to draw' and the name reflects the free-motion embroidery technology that the machine employs. Hide Caption 5 of 16 Photos: Let car manufacturers design your life Peuegot's pepperpot – Believe it or not, this is a Peugeot pepper mill. The French car company started out making salt and pepper mills, and coffee grinders, in the 19th century and this is a modern hi-tech take on this most basic of kitchen condiments. Created by the Peugeot Design Lab, the concept mill is used in a horizontal position, enabling the user to measure out the exact amount of salt or pepper. Hide Caption 6 of 16 Photos: Let car manufacturers design your life Merc tees off – Mercedes-Benz has joined forces with golf cart maker Garia to produce the most luxurious cart ever -- the Mercedes-Benz Style Edition Garia Golf Car. It's electric, looks like a doorless Smart Fortwo and has a top speed of just 18.6mph with a range of nearly 50 miles. Hide Caption 7 of 16 Photos: Let car manufacturers design your life French flair – French luxury brand Bugatti recently launched the Bugatti Home Collection. This isn't as far-fetched as some might think because Ettore Bugatti's family, the original founders, weren't automotive engineers at all. His grandfather was an architect; his brother a renowned bronze sculptor; his uncle a landscape painter and Carlo Bugatti, the patriarch, made jewelery and furniture. The collection consists of the Royale sofa, the Art Deco Atlantic coffee table and the re-imagined Cobra chair (pictured). The original was created by Carlo Bugatti in 1902 and is a design classic. Hide Caption 8 of 16 Photos: Let car manufacturers design your life Lamborghini Trattori – Italian luxury brand Lamborghini is best known for its supercars, but founder Ferruccio Lamborghini (1916-1993) began making tractors in 1948. Here's the Explorer, one of the latest models from Lamborghini Trattori. Hide Caption 9 of 16 Photos: Let car manufacturers design your life BMW bobsleds – The 2014 Winter Olympic Games saw a multi-year collaboration between BMW and the USA Olympic Bobsled Team come to fruition as Team USA piloted a fleet of innovative BMW-designed carbon fibre bobsleds, capturing 50% of all medals in the 2 Man and Women's competitions in Sochi, Russia. Hide Caption 10 of 16 Photos: Let car manufacturers design your life Jaguar shoes – Legendary British car maker Jaguar has co-developed a range of shoes with another famous British brand, Oliver Sweeney. Designed and developed using similar processes to those adopted by Jaguar design, the 'Jaguar by Oliver Sweeney' range of formal driving shoes are priced at $425 (£325). Hide Caption 11 of 16 Photos: Let car manufacturers design your life Land Rover lifestyle – Land Rover and Barbour are two successful British brands working together to produce a collection of clothing -- "from rich leathers and wools for women, to leather piping and corozo buttons for men." Hide Caption 12 of 16 Photos: Let car manufacturers design your life Toyota's SUC – Toyota entered the marine business in 1997 with the Ponam-28. All Toyota boats feature automotive engines that have been specifically tuned for marine applications. The latest oceanic offering -- the Ponam-31 -- represents a new class of boat, the sports utility cruiser (SUC). Equipped with two, 3.0-litre direct-injection diesel engines derived from the Land Cruiser, the 31-foot vessel provides accommodation for up to 12 people and costs around $225,000 (£170,000). Hide Caption 13 of 16 Photos: Let car manufacturers design your life Bentley fragrance – In 2015 Bentley launch its new 'Infinite' fragrance for men. Bentley says it's "modern and alluring" and "embodies a desire for genuine freedom and individuality, inherent qualities in the DNA of the world's leading luxury carmaker". Hide Caption 14 of 16 Photos: Let car manufacturers design your life Hyundai's sea giants – South Korea's Hyundai isn't just a multi-national car maker, it has a diverse range of activities including construction, chemicals, electronics, financial services, heavy industry and shipbuilding. This is one of the fleet of huge container ships operated by Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM). Hide Caption 15 of 16 Photos: Let car manufacturers design your life Bentley retreat – Bentley Motors announced the opening of its first ever mountain lodge in Kitzbühel, Austria, in 2015. Nestled in one of the most exclusive Alpine hotspots and surrounded by breathtaking peaks and valleys, the fully-serviced and luxuriously furnished chalet offer a new concept of "living the Bentley essence". Hide Caption 16 of 16