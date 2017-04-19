Breaking News

By John McIlroy, CNN

Updated 8:30 AM ET, Wed April 19, 2017

Peugeot worked with piano manufacturer Pleyel to create a concert piano that&#39;s designed to bring the audience closer to the performer.
Peugeot worked with piano manufacturer Pleyel to create a concert piano that's designed to bring the audience closer to the performer.
Peugeot&#39;s design team lowered the mechanics of the piano, allowing more of the audience to have a clearer view of the artist during a performance.
Peugeot's design team lowered the mechanics of the piano, allowing more of the audience to have a clearer view of the artist during a performance.
The Peugeot ONYX sofa was inspired by some of the French car maker&#39;s concept vehicles. It mixes man-made materials like carbon fiber with natural rock and stone.
The Peugeot ONYX sofa was inspired by some of the French car maker's concept vehicles. It mixes man-made materials like carbon fiber with natural rock and stone.
Airbus was keen to use influences from outside the aerospace industry for its forthcoming H160 helicopter. It used Peugeot Design Lab&#39;s work on the aircraft&#39;s exterior styling.
Airbus was keen to use influences from outside the aerospace industry for its forthcoming H160 helicopter. It used Peugeot Design Lab's work on the aircraft's exterior styling.
Peugeot Design Lab pitched for the contract to work with Airbus on the H160. It turned out to be one of the division&#39;s first pieces of work.
Peugeot Design Lab pitched for the contract to work with Airbus on the H160. It turned out to be one of the division's first pieces of work.
Peugeot is not the only brand designing beyond cars. Jaguar chief designer Ian Callum worked with Canadian yacht specialist Ivan Erdevicki on this concept for a speedboat.
Peugeot is not the only brand designing beyond cars. Jaguar chief designer Ian Callum worked with Canadian yacht specialist Ivan Erdevicki on this concept for a speedboat.
Aston Martin&#39;s design influence is clearly visible on the British sports car manufacturer&#39;s joint venture with Quintessence Yachts: the AM37.
Aston Martin's design influence is clearly visible on the British sports car manufacturer's joint venture with Quintessence Yachts: the AM37.
The AM37 yacht&#39;s steering wheel wouldn&#39;t look out of place in one of Aston&#39;s own luxury cars.
The AM37 yacht's steering wheel wouldn't look out of place in one of Aston's own luxury cars.
Designworks was established as a consultancy business before it was bought out by BMW. The firm has collaborated in a huge number of industries, including this coffee machine for Starbucks.
Designworks was established as a consultancy business before it was bought out by BMW. The firm has collaborated in a huge number of industries, including this coffee machine for Starbucks.
British luxury brand Bentley is no stranger to working with outside suppliers; it brought its expertise in leather trimming to help London barber Pankhurst create a new chair for its clients.
British luxury brand Bentley is no stranger to working with outside suppliers; it brought its expertise in leather trimming to help London barber Pankhurst create a new chair for its clients.
  • Increasing numbers of car manufacturers offering their design expertise to outside clients
  • Such groups have helped create a piano, bicycles, and even a salt and pepper grinder

(CNN)We're all used to the familiar front grilles and badges of car brands like Audi, Porsche and BMW. But have you ever considered a Peugeot piano? Or an Aston Martin yacht? Perhaps a Bentley handbag?

These days, ever-increasing numbers of car manufacturers are offering their design expertise as a resource to outside clients -- either extending their own brand to something without four wheels and an engine, or consulting on projects that will ultimately exist in their own right.
    One of the most successful enterprises to mix internal and external client work is Peugeot Design Lab.
    Based in an anonymous building on PSA Peugeot-Citroen's enormous campus on the outskirts of Paris, this consultancy business currently produces all of Peugeot's non-automotive work -- and anything else that comes their way from other clients.
    In 2014, Maserati and leading polo brand La Martina collaborated on a one-off, hand-made, luxury polo saddle in celebration of Maserati&#39;s Centennial Polo Tour. The blue, black and silver colour scheme was inspired by Maserati&#39;s luxurious road cars, including the Ghibli saloon.
    In 2014, Maserati and leading polo brand La Martina collaborated on a one-off, hand-made, luxury polo saddle in celebration of Maserati's Centennial Polo Tour. The blue, black and silver colour scheme was inspired by Maserati's luxurious road cars, including the Ghibli saloon.
    Japanese car giant Mazda unveiled its &quot;Bike by KODO concept&quot; at the 2015 Milan Design Week. The track bike is composed of the least possible parts, according to Mazda, For instance, the frame is hammered out of one piece of metal.
    Japanese car giant Mazda unveiled its "Bike by KODO concept" at the 2015 Milan Design Week. The track bike is composed of the least possible parts, according to Mazda, For instance, the frame is hammered out of one piece of metal.
    British sports car maker Aston Martin announced a partnership with Quintessence Yachts in January 2016 to create a series of unique powerboats. &quot;We are sure that the Aston Martin ethos of &quot;Power, Beauty and Soul&quot; can be successfully translated into the yachting environment in a very special way,&quot; said Mariella Mengozzi, CEO at Quintessence Yachts.
    British sports car maker Aston Martin announced a partnership with Quintessence Yachts in January 2016 to create a series of unique powerboats. "We are sure that the Aston Martin ethos of "Power, Beauty and Soul" can be successfully translated into the yachting environment in a very special way," said Mariella Mengozzi, CEO at Quintessence Yachts.
    Honda claims its new HA-420 HondaJet is the &quot;fastest, highest-flying, quietest, and most fuel-efficient jet in its class&quot;. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft Company&#39;s world headquarters is located in North Carolina -- the birthplace of aviation. The plane fulfils a longstanding Honda dream to &quot;advance human mobility skyward&quot;.
    Honda claims its new HA-420 HondaJet is the "fastest, highest-flying, quietest, and most fuel-efficient jet in its class". Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft Company's world headquarters is located in North Carolina -- the birthplace of aviation. The plane fulfils a longstanding Honda dream to "advance human mobility skyward".
    Toyota isn&#39;t just one of the world&#39;s biggest car makers, it also builds houses, robots, planes, boats -- and sewing machines. Toyota has been producing sewing machines since 1946 and one of the latest models is the Oekaki Renaissance. Oekaki is Japanese for &#39;to draw&#39; and the name reflects the free-motion embroidery technology that the machine employs.
    Toyota isn't just one of the world's biggest car makers, it also builds houses, robots, planes, boats -- and sewing machines. Toyota has been producing sewing machines since 1946 and one of the latest models is the Oekaki Renaissance. Oekaki is Japanese for 'to draw' and the name reflects the free-motion embroidery technology that the machine employs.
    Believe it or not, this is a Peugeot pepper mill. The French car company started out making salt and pepper mills, and coffee grinders, in the 19th century and this is a modern hi-tech take on this most basic of kitchen condiments. Created by the Peugeot Design Lab, the concept mill is used in a horizontal position, enabling the user to measure out the exact amount of salt or pepper.
    Believe it or not, this is a Peugeot pepper mill. The French car company started out making salt and pepper mills, and coffee grinders, in the 19th century and this is a modern hi-tech take on this most basic of kitchen condiments. Created by the Peugeot Design Lab, the concept mill is used in a horizontal position, enabling the user to measure out the exact amount of salt or pepper.
    Mercedes-Benz has joined forces with golf cart maker Garia to produce the most luxurious cart ever -- the Mercedes-Benz Style Edition Garia Golf Car. It&#39;s electric, looks like a doorless Smart Fortwo and has a top speed of just 18.6mph with a range of nearly 50 miles.
    Mercedes-Benz has joined forces with golf cart maker Garia to produce the most luxurious cart ever -- the Mercedes-Benz Style Edition Garia Golf Car. It's electric, looks like a doorless Smart Fortwo and has a top speed of just 18.6mph with a range of nearly 50 miles.
    French luxury brand Bugatti recently launched the Bugatti Home Collection. This isn&#39;t as far-fetched as some might think because Ettore Bugatti&#39;s family, the original founders, weren&#39;t automotive engineers at all. His grandfather was an architect; his brother a renowned bronze sculptor; his uncle a landscape painter and Carlo Bugatti, the patriarch, made jewelery and furniture. The collection consists of the Royale sofa, the Art Deco Atlantic coffee table and the re-imagined Cobra chair (pictured). The original was created by Carlo Bugatti in 1902 and is a design classic.
    French luxury brand Bugatti recently launched the Bugatti Home Collection. This isn't as far-fetched as some might think because Ettore Bugatti's family, the original founders, weren't automotive engineers at all. His grandfather was an architect; his brother a renowned bronze sculptor; his uncle a landscape painter and Carlo Bugatti, the patriarch, made jewelery and furniture. The collection consists of the Royale sofa, the Art Deco Atlantic coffee table and the re-imagined Cobra chair (pictured). The original was created by Carlo Bugatti in 1902 and is a design classic.
    Italian luxury brand Lamborghini is best known for its supercars, but founder Ferruccio Lamborghini (1916-1993) began making tractors in 1948. Here&#39;s the Explorer, one of the latest models from Lamborghini Trattori.
    Italian luxury brand Lamborghini is best known for its supercars, but founder Ferruccio Lamborghini (1916-1993) began making tractors in 1948. Here's the Explorer, one of the latest models from Lamborghini Trattori.
    The 2014 Winter Olympic Games saw a multi-year collaboration between BMW and the USA Olympic Bobsled Team come to fruition as Team USA piloted a fleet of innovative BMW-designed carbon fibre bobsleds, capturing 50% of all medals in the 2 Man and Women&#39;s competitions in Sochi, Russia.
    The 2014 Winter Olympic Games saw a multi-year collaboration between BMW and the USA Olympic Bobsled Team come to fruition as Team USA piloted a fleet of innovative BMW-designed carbon fibre bobsleds, capturing 50% of all medals in the 2 Man and Women's competitions in Sochi, Russia.
    Legendary British car maker Jaguar has co-developed a range of shoes with another famous British brand, Oliver Sweeney. Designed and developed using similar processes to those adopted by Jaguar design, the &#39;Jaguar by Oliver Sweeney&#39; range of formal driving shoes are priced at $425 (£325).
    Legendary British car maker Jaguar has co-developed a range of shoes with another famous British brand, Oliver Sweeney. Designed and developed using similar processes to those adopted by Jaguar design, the 'Jaguar by Oliver Sweeney' range of formal driving shoes are priced at $425 (£325).
    Land Rover and Barbour are two successful British brands working together to produce a collection of clothing -- &quot;from rich leathers and wools for women, to leather piping and corozo buttons for men.&quot;
    Land Rover and Barbour are two successful British brands working together to produce a collection of clothing -- "from rich leathers and wools for women, to leather piping and corozo buttons for men."
    Toyota entered the marine business in 1997 with the Ponam-28. All Toyota boats feature automotive engines that have been specifically tuned for marine applications. The latest oceanic offering -- the Ponam-31 -- represents a new class of boat, the sports utility cruiser (SUC). Equipped with two, 3.0-litre direct-injection diesel engines derived from the Land Cruiser, the 31-foot vessel provides accommodation for up to 12 people and costs around $225,000 (£170,000).
    Toyota entered the marine business in 1997 with the Ponam-28. All Toyota boats feature automotive engines that have been specifically tuned for marine applications. The latest oceanic offering -- the Ponam-31 -- represents a new class of boat, the sports utility cruiser (SUC). Equipped with two, 3.0-litre direct-injection diesel engines derived from the Land Cruiser, the 31-foot vessel provides accommodation for up to 12 people and costs around $225,000 (£170,000).
    In 2015 Bentley launch its new &#39;Infinite&#39; fragrance for men. Bentley says it&#39;s &quot;modern and alluring&quot; and &quot;embodies a desire for genuine freedom and individuality, inherent qualities in the DNA of the world&#39;s leading luxury carmaker&quot;.
    In 2015 Bentley launch its new 'Infinite' fragrance for men. Bentley says it's "modern and alluring" and "embodies a desire for genuine freedom and individuality, inherent qualities in the DNA of the world's leading luxury carmaker".
    South Korea&#39;s Hyundai isn&#39;t just a multi-national car maker, it has a diverse range of activities including construction, chemicals, electronics, financial services, heavy industry and shipbuilding. This is one of the fleet of huge container ships operated by Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM).
    South Korea's Hyundai isn't just a multi-national car maker, it has a diverse range of activities including construction, chemicals, electronics, financial services, heavy industry and shipbuilding. This is one of the fleet of huge container ships operated by Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM).
    Bentley Motors announced the opening of its first ever mountain lodge in Kitzbühel, Austria, in 2015. Nestled in one of the most exclusive Alpine hotspots and surrounded by breathtaking peaks and valleys, the fully-serviced and luxuriously furnished chalet offer a new concept of &quot;living the Bentley essence&quot;.
    Bentley Motors announced the opening of its first ever mountain lodge in Kitzbühel, Austria, in 2015. Nestled in one of the most exclusive Alpine hotspots and surrounded by breathtaking peaks and valleys, the fully-serviced and luxuriously furnished chalet offer a new concept of "living the Bentley essence".
    Consistently branded

    Since its launch in 2012, Peugeot Design Lab has consulted on more than 50 non-automotive projects, working on everything from a stunning rethink on how a concert piano should look, in conjunction with instrument maker Playel, to Airbus's forthcoming H160 helicopter.
    It has also worked on bicycles, an electric scooter and -- in a neat throwback to the origins of the Peugeot brand, which started in 1810 producing coffee mills -- salt and pepper grinders.
    For outside clients, the appeal of employing a car company as a design consultancy is not purely based on technical skills. The fact is that precious few non-car manufacturers can match the industry's knack for consistent branding.
    Walk up to a BMW, any BMW, and you will pick up on subtle design cues that reinforce the brand and its qualities. That consistency and ability to tie the dots together is something that has appeal for existing clients and start-ups alike.
    "The car industry has a fantastic ability to build brands and reinforce them," says Cathal Loughnane, who has been at the helm of Peugeot Design Lab since its inception.
    "Quite often we get approached not because the client lacks a concept -- often they do -- but because they haven't worked out how to tie it to their brand effectively. That disconnect can be there in existing companies, but it's even more common when you've got someone with a great idea but no idea on how to create a brand and deliver the product within it."

    Extended expertise

    The Peugeot Design Lab's story is not unique -- many car manufacturers have extended their reach far beyond automobiles.
    Porsche Design, for example, has used the cachet of the car brand and novel design to make a name for itself in everything from pens and watches to laptop computers and kitchen knives.
    BMW acquired its Designworks division in 1995, although it had been established as "a global creative consultancy" more than 20 years earlier. These days it employs more than 150 people in California, Munich and Shanghai, and has worked on smartphones, first-class cabins for commercial aircraft, skis and headphones.
    Recently, there's been a trend for nautical. Jaguar and Aston Martin have both produced concept yachts in the past 18 months, and the latter's offering -- developed in conjunction with Quintessence Yachts -- is now being offered to well-heeled customers for a cool £1m a pop.
    Aston Martin announced a partnership with Qunitessence Yachts in January 2016 to design a series of unique powerboats.
    Aston Martin announced a partnership with Qunitessence Yachts in January 2016 to design a series of unique powerboats.
    Beyond this, there seems to be no limit to the items to which car manufacturers believe their brands and expertise can extend.
    BMW Designworks has consulted on mouthwash bottles. And Bentley, the most quintessentially British brand, has a long list of luxury collaborations to its name; it has worked with a London barber to develop a luxurious leather-trimmed chair for its customers, and French perfume house Lalique to create its own fragrance.
    Where will it end?
    You'd probably expect the car design teams to draw the line at working on, well, ground transportation in general. But the lines are already becoming blurred there too; the teams at BMW, Peugeot and Porsche have already worked on trams or monorails.
    If the right opportunity came up to offer advice to a start-up car brand which wasn't perceived as a threat, it's impossible to say that not a single one of the existing teams would be able to turn down the work.