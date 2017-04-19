Russia vetoes UN statement on North Korea's missile tests

Story highlights Russia uses veto power to prevent statement condemning missile tests

China, North Korea's closest ally, supported the measure

United Nations (CNN) Russia has derailed a proposed UN Security Council statement that would have condemned North Korea's latest missile launch test, using its veto to torpedo the motion.

The statement, which was tabled by the US, would also tell North Korea not to conduct further nuclear tests.

UN diplomats said the proposed statement had consensus from the other 14 Council members, including China, North Korea's biggest ally and a Council permanent member.

One diplomat said it was unlikely the Security Council would be able to resolve differences on the statement.

