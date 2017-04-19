Vice President Mike Pence gives stern warning to North Korea

Story highlights US Vice President was in Japan Wednesday as part of an Asian tour

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula has intensified in recent weeks

(CNN) US Vice President Mike Pence doubled down on the US commitment to Asia Pacific with a stern warning for North Korea, which he called the "most dangerous and urgent threat" to the region.

Speaking aboard the USS Ronald Reagan at the Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan Wednesday, Pence reiterated the US and its allies were prepared to respond to potential North Korean attack with "overwhelming" force.

"We will defeat any attack and meet any use of conventional or nuclear weapons with an overwhelming and effective American response," the Vice President said, to applause from the hundreds of US and Japanese troops gathered on the deck.

"All options are on the table. History will attest the soldier does not bear the sword in vain," he said.

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks to US and Japanese soldiers onboard USS Ronald Reagan at the US Naval base in Yokosuka, April 19.

Pence has used the first stops on his 10-day visit to Asia Pacific to stress the Trump administration's strong commitment to US allies in the face of hostile rhetoric from Pyongyang.

