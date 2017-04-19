Jakarta Gov. Ahok concedes election after divisive campaign

Story highlights Jakarta governor's defeat will likely be seen as win for Indonesia's conservative Muslims

Analysts: Loss will encourage use of religion in Indonesian elections as political tool

(CNN) Jakarta Gov. Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama conceded losing in his re-election bid Wednesday, bringing to an end what one newspaper called Indonesia's "dirtiest, most polarizing" campaign.

"We should forget the difference. We are all the same," Ahok said after early election results indicated he was trailing his opponent, Anies Baswedan, a former Indonesian education and culture minister.

A final official result is unlikely to be known for at least two weeks.

Analysts said Ahok's loss will encourage the use of religion in Indonesian elections as a political tool.

