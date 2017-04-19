Story highlights Demolition of mosque in 1992 sparked rioting that left 2,000 dead

Court decrees trial of alleged conspirators must conclude within two years

(CNN) Three senior figures within India's ruling party will be prosecuted for alleged criminal conspiracy over the 1992 demolition of a mosque in northern India, the country's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

The Babri Masjid was built in the town of Ayodha in the 16th century on the site where some Hindus believe Lord Rama, one of the most revered deities in Hinduism, was born.

It was torn down in December 1992 by a mob of Hindus, many using crowbars or bare hands.

L.K. Advani, Uma Bharati, and Murli Manohar Joshi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will stand trial in the case. They are accused along with five other Hindu leaders -- two of whom are now dread -- of taking part in a 1990 criminal conspiracy to demolish the mosque.

Destruction of mosque led to revenge attacks

