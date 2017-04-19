Breaking News

China criticizes North Korea, praises US on nuclear issue

By Brad Lendon, CNN

Updated 11:52 PM ET, Wed April 19, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Pence: I don't see talks with N. Korea now
Pence: I don't see talks with N. Korea now

    JUST WATCHED

    Pence: I don't see talks with N. Korea now

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(20 Videos)

(CNN)China may be getting fed up with continued nuclear bluster from long-time ally North Korea and tilting toward the United States.

A day after North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister said Pyongyang would test missiles weekly and use nuclear weapons if threatened, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said Beijing was "gravely concerned" about North Korea's recent nuclear and missile activities.
In the same press conference, spokesman Lu Kang praised recent US statements on the North Korean issue.
"American officials did make some positive and constructive remarks... such as using whatever peaceful means possible to resolve the (Korean) Peninsula nuclear issue. This represents a general direction that we believe is correct and should be adhered to," Lu said.
    Watch: N. Korea performance shows US in flames
    Watch: N. Korea performance shows US in flames

      JUST WATCHED

      Watch: N. Korea performance shows US in flames

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Watch: N. Korea performance shows US in flames 00:44
    That direction was not evident from North Korean leadership, as state-run TV highlighted a propaganda video showing missile strikes leaving the US in flames.
    Read More
    North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Han Song-ryol ratcheted up the rhetoric in an interview with the BBC.
    "If the United States is reckless enough to use military means, it would mean from that very day an all-out war," Han said.
    Statements of that vein do not help the situation, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman.
    Trump: North Korea pushed off by past presidents
    Trump: North Korea pushed off by past presidents

      JUST WATCHED

      Trump: North Korea pushed off by past presidents

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Trump: North Korea pushed off by past presidents 01:02
    "China firmly opposes any words or actions that would escalate rivalry and tension," Lu said.
    US President Donald Trump has been pressing China to rein in North Korea, suggesting that doing so could ease US-China relations over trade and other issues.
    Experts point out that China also wants to prevent North Korea from becoming a full-fledged nuclear power -- and certainly wants to prevent a war on its southern border that could send millions of refugees flooding into China and potentially risk bringing a US military presence to China's borders.

    CNN's Jeremy Diamond contributed to this report.