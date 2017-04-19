Photos: Todd Webb's post-war New York A nighttime view of New York is seen from the Empire State Building in this 1946 photo made by Todd Webb. There will be two exhibitions of the photographer's work opening on April 20: "A City Seen: Todd Webb's Postwar New York, 1945-1960" at the Museum of the City of New York and "Down Any Street: Todd Webb's Photographs of New York, 1945-1960" at The Curator Gallery Hide Caption 1 of 12

Photos: Todd Webb's post-war New York Children play in the water on La Salle Street and Amsterdam Avenue in 1946. Webb moved to New York after spending time as a US Navy photographer in the South Pacific during World War II. The Detroit native bought his first camera in 1938 and developed a greater interest in photography two years later, after completing a 10-day workshop with the legendary Ansel Adams. Hide Caption 2 of 12

Photos: Todd Webb's post-war New York A woman looks at the camera on 125th Street in Harlem. "Webb's stunning photographs capture New York's iconic sites as well as fleeting, magical moments in the life of the city," according to The Curator Gallery. Hide Caption 3 of 12

Photos: Todd Webb's post-war New York A man on 125th Street gets his shoes shined in this 1946 image. While in New York, Webb became friends with other artists, including Berenice Abbott, Walker Evans, Georgia O'Keeffe, Gordon Parks and Alfred Stieglitz. Hide Caption 4 of 12

Photos: Todd Webb's post-war New York The White Rose Bar on Sixth Avenue, photographed in 1948. "From quirky storefronts and horse-drawn carts to characters on the Bowery, Webb brings us a New York that doesn't exist today," reads a press release by The Curator Gallery. Hide Caption 5 of 12

Photos: Todd Webb's post-war New York The view from under the Third Avenue Elevated rail in 1946. The train line, which ran from South Ferry to the Bronx, was decommissioned in the early 1950s and fully terminated in 1973. It was the last elevated line to operate in Manhattan. Hide Caption 6 of 12

Photos: Todd Webb's post-war New York A peanut vendor at the Battery in 1946. Webb spent several decades photographing all parts of the city, "from Midtown's skyscrapers to the Lower East Side's tenements, from high-powered businessmen in the Financial District to the remnants of old ethnic enclaves in Lower Manhattan," writes the Museum of the City of New York. Hide Caption 7 of 12

Photos: Todd Webb's post-war New York Boys stand near the Fulton Fish Market in 1946. Hide Caption 8 of 12

Photos: Todd Webb's post-war New York A view of the Fulton Fish Market in 1946. A ship sits in the foreground, while skyscrapers stand tall in the background. Hide Caption 9 of 12

Photos: Todd Webb's post-war New York Children outside a store on Amsterdam Avenue in 1946. "Armed with a large format camera and tripod, Webb walked around New York engaging with the people and the landscape surrounding him," reads a press release from the Todd Webb Archive Hide Caption 10 of 12

Photos: Todd Webb's post-war New York The scene near Suffolk and Hester Streets in 1946. Hide Caption 11 of 12