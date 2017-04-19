Todd Webb's post-war New York
Children play in the water on La Salle Street and Amsterdam Avenue in 1946. Webb moved to New York after spending time as a US Navy photographer in the South Pacific during World War II. The Detroit native bought his first camera in 1938 and developed a greater interest in photography two years later, after completing a 10-day workshop with the legendary Ansel Adams.
A woman looks at the camera on 125th Street in Harlem. "Webb's stunning photographs capture New York's iconic sites as well as fleeting, magical moments in the life of the city," according to The Curator Gallery.
A man on 125th Street gets his shoes shined in this 1946 image. While in New York, Webb became friends with other artists, including Berenice Abbott, Walker Evans, Georgia O'Keeffe, Gordon Parks and Alfred Stieglitz.
The White Rose Bar on Sixth Avenue, photographed in 1948. "From quirky storefronts and horse-drawn carts to characters on the Bowery, Webb brings us a New York that doesn't exist today," reads a press release by The Curator Gallery.
The view from under the Third Avenue Elevated rail in 1946. The train line, which ran from South Ferry to the Bronx, was decommissioned in the early 1950s and fully terminated in 1973. It was the last elevated line to operate in Manhattan.
A peanut vendor at the Battery in 1946. Webb spent several decades photographing all parts of the city, "from Midtown's skyscrapers to the Lower East Side's tenements, from high-powered businessmen in the Financial District to the remnants of old ethnic enclaves in Lower Manhattan," writes the Museum of the City of New York.
Boys stand near the Fulton Fish Market in 1946.
A view of the Fulton Fish Market in 1946. A ship sits in the foreground, while skyscrapers stand tall in the background.
The scene near Suffolk and Hester Streets in 1946.
Looking south from the Empire State Building during daytime in 1946. Webb died in April 2000 at age 94. As the Todd Webb Archive writes: "His life was like his photographs; at first they seem very simple, without obvious tricks or manipulation, but upon closer examination, they are increasingly complex and marvelously subtle."