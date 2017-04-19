Breaking News

Lotte World Tower opens in Seoul setting world records

By Kate Springer, Jenni Marsh and Jane Sit, CNN.

Updated 3:31 AM ET, Thu April 20, 2017

Fireworks celebrate the opening of Lotte World Tower in Seoul on April 2, 2017.
Fireworks celebrate the opening of Lotte World Tower in Seoul on April 2, 2017.
The cloud-piercing skyscraper is currently the 5th tallest tower in the world.
The cloud-piercing skyscraper is currently the 5th tallest tower in the world.
At 555 meters tall, the 123-floor building dwarfs the city&#39;s next highest building, Three IFC Office Tower, by nearly 300 meters. It is also home to the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/456735-highest-glass-floor-observation-deck&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;highest glass-bottom observatory&lt;/a&gt; at 478 m (1,568 ft).
At 555 meters tall, the 123-floor building dwarfs the city's next highest building, Three IFC Office Tower, by nearly 300 meters. It is also home to the highest glass-bottom observatory at 478 m (1,568 ft).
Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, the tower has a tapered shape that&#39;s inspired by Korean art and cultural aesthetics.
Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, the tower has a tapered shape that's inspired by Korean art and cultural aesthetics.
The Sky Shuttle double-decker elevator set two new records for being the tallest and fastest of its kind.
The Sky Shuttle double-decker elevator set two new records for being the tallest and fastest of its kind.
The elevator zips guests from the basement to the observation deck on the 121st floor in 60 seconds, or at a speed of 10 meters per second.
The elevator zips guests from the basement to the observation deck on the 121st floor in 60 seconds, or at a speed of 10 meters per second.
Inside the lift cabins, it feels like a video game -- 15 OLED displays present a virtual tour of Seoul during the 60-second ride.
Inside the lift cabins, it feels like a video game -- 15 OLED displays present a virtual tour of Seoul during the 60-second ride.
Made by American elevator manufacturer Otis, the lift comprises two attached cabins stacked on top of each other, simultaneously carrying 54 passengers in each cabin.
Made by American elevator manufacturer Otis, the lift comprises two attached cabins stacked on top of each other, simultaneously carrying 54 passengers in each cabin.
The expansive view overlooks the Seoul cityscape and Cheonggyecheon River, which flows through the heart of the city.
The expansive view overlooks the Seoul cityscape and Cheonggyecheon River, which flows through the heart of the city.
From the top, visitors can see all of Seoul and as far as the Yellow Sea, to the west of South Korea&#39;s capital. If not for the mountains in the distance, North Korea would be visible on a clear day.
From the top, visitors can see all of Seoul and as far as the Yellow Sea, to the west of South Korea's capital. If not for the mountains in the distance, North Korea would be visible on a clear day.
Lotte World Tower took six years to construct. It houses 61 elevators and 123 floors containing shopping complexes, offices, and even a &quot;seven star&quot; hotel.
Lotte World Tower took six years to construct. It houses 61 elevators and 123 floors containing shopping complexes, offices, and even a "seven star" hotel.
The view from Lotte World Tower, stretches 50 kilometers in every direction.
The view from Lotte World Tower, stretches 50 kilometers in every direction.
An aerial view of the tower shows its stark vertical contrast, compared with its neighbors.
An aerial view of the tower shows its stark vertical contrast, compared with its neighbors.
(CNN)After six years of construction, the 555-meter-tall (1,820 ft) Lotte World Tower opened in April, setting three world records and redefining the Seoul skyline.

Not only is it the tallest tower in South Korea and fifth highest in the world -- dwarfing the Korean capital's next highest building, Three IFC Office Tower, by nearly 300 meters -- it's also home to the highest glass-bottom observatory at 478 meters (1,568 ft).
But its most impressive feat?
    The Lotte World Tower features the world's tallest and fastest double-decker elevator, the Sky Shuttle, which whisks passengers from the basement to the 121st-floor observation deck in one minute, or at 10 meters per second.
    From the top of the half kilometer-tall tower, visitors can survey the edges of Seoul's vast urban sprawl and the mountainous terrain beyond -- only a handful of other skyscrapers in sight.
    Elevated design

    Lotte hired American elevator manufacturer the Otis Elevator Company to bring its double-deck Sky Shuttle to life.
    Consisting of two attached cabins stacked on top of each other, it simultaneously carries passengers to separate floors. Other famous structures featuring this type of technology include the Canton Tower, in Guangzhou; the Petronas Towers, in Kuala Lumpur; the Eiffel Tower, in Paris; and the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai.
    Boasting twice the capacity of a conventional elevator -- each cabin holds 52 passengers -- the tower's lift directly connects the basement and the observation deck, skipping the floors in between which are full of shopping complexes, offices, and even a "seven star" hotel.
    "A double-deck elevator was used because the observatory would be crowded at certain times of day," Wonixuk Choi, manager of Lotte Corporation, tells CNN.
    Inside the lift cabins, it feels like a video game -- 15 OLED displays offer a virtual tour of Seoul during the 60-second ride.

    Elevating Asia

    Opened in April 2017, the Lotte World Tower is Seoul&#39;s first supertall skyscraper, and is currently the fifth tallest building in the world. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;556 meters (1824 feet)&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.kpf.com/about/profile&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates&lt;/a&gt;
    Lotte World Tower, Seoul, South KoreaOpened in April 2017, the Lotte World Tower is Seoul's first supertall skyscraper, and is currently the fifth tallest building in the world.

    Height: 556 meters (1824 feet)
    Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
    A new mega-tall skyscraper aims to be the tallest in the world, upon completion in 2020. &quot;The Tower&quot; will be built on the Dubai Creek Harbor, a massive new tourism development. The Tower will eclipse the Dubai&#39;s Burj Khalifa -- currently the tallest building in the world. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;928m (3,044ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Santiago Calatrava
    The Tower, Dubai, United Arab EmiratesA new mega-tall skyscraper aims to be the tallest in the world, upon completion in 2020. "The Tower" will be built on the Dubai Creek Harbor, a massive new tourism development. The Tower will eclipse the Dubai's Burj Khalifa -- currently the tallest building in the world.
    Height: 928m (3,044ft)
    Architect:     Santiago Calatrava
    The expected completion date for The Tower in Dubai is 2020. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;928m (3,044ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Santiago Calatrava
    The Tower, Dubai, UAEThe expected completion date for The Tower in Dubai is 2020.

    Height:     928m (3,044ft)
    Architect:     Santiago Calatrava
    The building will hold several observation decks in its oval-shaped peak. One deck will offer a 360-degree view of the city. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;928m (3,044ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Santiago Calatrava
    The Tower, Dubai, UAEThe building will hold several observation decks in its oval-shaped peak. One deck will offer a 360-degree view of the city.

    Height:     928m (3,044ft)
    Architect:     Santiago Calatrava
    A threat to The Tower&#39;s tallest tower ambitions is the Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia. This tower is currently under construction and due to top out at 1km at a cost of &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/11/30/world/meast/saudi-arabia-worlds-tallest-building-jeddah-tower/&quot;&gt;$1.23 billion&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;3,280ft &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture
    Jeddah Tower, Saudi ArabiaA threat to The Tower's tallest tower ambitions is the Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia. This tower is currently under construction and due to top out at 1km at a cost of $1.23 billion.

    Height:     3,280ft
    Architect: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture
    Currently world&#39;s tallest building, since it was completed in 2010, is the Burj Khalifa. It stands a massive 198 meters (650 feet) above its nearest competitor. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;828m (2717ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;163&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Skidmore, Owings &amp;amp; Merrill
    The Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAECurrently world's tallest building, since it was completed in 2010, is the Burj Khalifa. It stands a massive 198 meters (650 feet) above its nearest competitor.

    Height: 828m (2717ft)
    Floors:     163
    Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
    Situated close to the Grand Mosque of the holy city of Mecca, the tower complex is one part of the &lt;a href=&quot;http://travel.cnn.com/modern-architectural-wonders-middle-east-750096/&quot;&gt;$15 billion King Abdulaziz Endowment Project&lt;/a&gt;, seeking to modernize Mecca and accommodate the ever-growing number of pilgrims.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;601m (1972ft)&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;120&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Dar Al-Handasah Architects&lt;br /&gt;
    Mecca Royal Clock Tower Hotel, Mecca, Saudi ArabiaSituated close to the Grand Mosque of the holy city of Mecca, the tower complex is one part of the $15 billion King Abdulaziz Endowment Project, seeking to modernize Mecca and accommodate the ever-growing number of pilgrims.

    Height: 601m (1972ft)
    Floors:     120
    Architect: Dar Al-Handasah Architects
    A new tall tower has broken ground in New York City. Named the One Vanderbilt Avenue tower, the building is designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox architects, and construction officially started today. At 1,401 feet tall, upon completion it will be the second tallest building in New York after the One World Trade Center.&lt;br /&gt; &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;427m (1,401ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox&lt;/strong&gt;
    One Vanderbilt Avenue, New YorkA new tall tower has broken ground in New York City. Named the One Vanderbilt Avenue tower, the building is designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox architects, and construction officially started today. At 1,401 feet tall, upon completion it will be the second tallest building in New York after the One World Trade Center.

    Height:     427m (1,401ft)
    Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox
    In February, a proposal for a mile-high tower in Tokyo was revealed. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;1,600m&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;(5,250ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates
    Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, JapanIn February, a proposal for a mile-high tower in Tokyo was revealed.
    Height: 1,600m (5,250ft)
    Architect:     Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates
    The 1,600 meter tower is part of a future city concept named &quot;Next Tokyo 2045,&quot; which envisions a floating mega-city in Tokyo Bay. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;1,600m&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;(5,250ft) &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates
    Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, JapanThe 1,600 meter tower is part of a future city concept named "Next Tokyo 2045," which envisions a floating mega-city in Tokyo Bay.

    Height: 1,600m (5,250ft)
    Architect: Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates
    In December 2015, plans were unveiled for the 1 Undershaft -- a 300m tall building that could become the City of London&#39;s tallest building. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;300m (984ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;73&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Aroland Holdings
    1 Undershaft, London, UKIn December 2015, plans were unveiled for the 1 Undershaft -- a 300m tall building that could become the City of London's tallest building.
    Height: 300m (984ft)
    Floors:     73
    Architect: Aroland Holdings
    1 Undershaft will sit across the river from London&#39;s tallest building, The Shard, which is 9.6 meters taller. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;300m (984ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;73&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Aroland Holdings
    1 Undershaft, London, UK1 Undershaft will sit across the river from London's tallest building, The Shard, which is 9.6 meters taller.

    Height: 300m (984ft)
    Floors:     73
    Architect: Aroland Holdings
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://432parkavenue.com/?state=home&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;432 Park Avenue&lt;/a&gt;, the tallest all-residential tower in the western hemisphere, opened its doors in December 2015, recently became the hundredth supertall building in the world.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height:&lt;/strong&gt; 425.5m (1396ft)&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;85&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect&lt;/strong&gt;: Rafael Vinoly, SLCE Architects, LLP
    432 Park Avenue, New York, U.S.432 Park Avenue, the tallest all-residential tower in the western hemisphere, opened its doors in December 2015, recently became the hundredth supertall building in the world.

    Height: 425.5m (1396ft)
    Floors: 85
    Architect: Rafael Vinoly, SLCE Architects, LLP
    Completed in 2015, Asia&#39;s tallest building surpasses the Shanghai World Financial Center and the Jin Mao Tower in Shanghai&#39;s Pudong district. Estimated to cost&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ft.com/cms/s/2/2b681036-4d17-11e3-bf32-00144feabdc0.html#axzz3xi9b3gIT&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; $2.4 billion&lt;/a&gt;, its completion marked the end of a project in the financial district stretching back to 1993.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;632m (2073ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Floors:&lt;/strong&gt; 128&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Jun Xia, Gensler&lt;br /&gt;
    Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, ChinaCompleted in 2015, Asia's tallest building surpasses the Shanghai World Financial Center and the Jin Mao Tower in Shanghai's Pudong district. Estimated to cost $2.4 billion, its completion marked the end of a project in the financial district stretching back to 1993.

    Height: 632m (2073ft)
    Floors:     128
    Architect: Jun Xia, Gensler
    Known as the &quot;Freedom Tower,&quot; One World Trade Center stands on part of the site previously occupied by the Twin Towers. It&#39;s the highest building in the western hemisphere, and cost $3.9 billion according to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.forbes.com/sites/morganbrennan/2012/04/30/1-world-trade-center-officially-new-yorks-new-tallest-building/#2715e4857a0b564dc6e76cc2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Forbes&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;541.3m (1776 ft) &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;94&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Skidmore, Owings &amp;amp; Merrill
    One World Trade Center, New York, U.S.Known as the "Freedom Tower," One World Trade Center stands on part of the site previously occupied by the Twin Towers. It's the highest building in the western hemisphere, and cost $3.9 billion according to Forbes.

    Height: 541.3m (1776 ft)
    Floors: 94
    Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
    The first skyscraper to break the half-kilometer mark, the world&#39;s tallest building between March 2004 and March 2010 is also one of the greenest -- certified &lt;a href=&quot;https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leadership_in_Energy_and_Environmental_Design&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;LEED&lt;/a&gt; platinum in 2011. Designed to withstand the elements, including typhoons, earthquakes and 216 km/h winds, Taipei 101 utilizes a 660-tonne mass damper ball suspended from the 92nd floor, which sways to offset the movement of the building.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height:&lt;/strong&gt; 508m (1667ft)&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;101&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; C.Y. Lee &amp;amp; Partners
    Taipei 101, Taipei, TaiwanThe first skyscraper to break the half-kilometer mark, the world's tallest building between March 2004 and March 2010 is also one of the greenest -- certified LEED platinum in 2011. Designed to withstand the elements, including typhoons, earthquakes and 216 km/h winds, Taipei 101 utilizes a 660-tonne mass damper ball suspended from the 92nd floor, which sways to offset the movement of the building.

    Height: 508m (1667ft)
    Floors: 101
    Architect: C.Y. Lee & Partners
    Construction of Shanghai&#39;s third supertall building took 11 years, but the skyscraper dubbed &quot;The Bottle Opener&quot; was met with critical praise and high-end residents when it completed in 2008, including the Park Hyatt Shanghai and offices for Ernst &amp;amp; Young, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height:&lt;/strong&gt; 492m (1614.17ft)&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;101&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Kohn Pederson Fox
    Shanghai World Financial Center, Shanghai, ChinaConstruction of Shanghai's third supertall building took 11 years, but the skyscraper dubbed "The Bottle Opener" was met with critical praise and high-end residents when it completed in 2008, including the Park Hyatt Shanghai and offices for Ernst & Young, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas.

    Height: 492m (1614.17ft)
    Floors: 101
    Architect: Kohn Pederson Fox
    Hong Kong&#39;s tallest building has 108 floors -- but walking around it, you&#39;d get a different story. The city&#39;s tetraphobia -- the fear of the number four -- means floors with the number have been skipped, and the International Commerce Center is marketed as a 118-story skyscraper.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height:&lt;/strong&gt; 484m (1588ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Floors:&lt;/strong&gt; 108&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; Kohn Pedersen Fox
    International Commerce Center, Hong Kong, ChinaHong Kong's tallest building has 108 floors -- but walking around it, you'd get a different story. The city's tetraphobia -- the fear of the number four -- means floors with the number have been skipped, and the International Commerce Center is marketed as a 118-story skyscraper.

    Height: 484m (1588ft)
    Floors:     108
    Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox
    Standing at 2,074 feet (632 meters) tall, the Shanghai Tower is the world&#39;s second tallest building.
    Shanghai TowerStanding at 2,074 feet (632 meters) tall, the Shanghai Tower is the world's second tallest building.
    The joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is still the tallest twin towers in the world. Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, it&#39;s been the site of numerous hair-raising stunts. Felix Baumgartner set a then-BASE jump world record in 1999 by jumping off a window cleaning crane, and in 2009 Frenchman Alain Robert, known as &quot;Spiderman,&quot; freeclimbed to the top of Tower Two without safety equipment -- and did so in under two hours. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt; 451.9m (1483ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;88&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Cesar Pelli
    Petronas Towers 1 and 2, Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaThe joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is still the tallest twin towers in the world. Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, it's been the site of numerous hair-raising stunts. Felix Baumgartner set a then-BASE jump world record in 1999 by jumping off a window cleaning crane, and in 2009 Frenchman Alain Robert, known as "Spiderman," freeclimbed to the top of Tower Two without safety equipment -- and did so in under two hours.

    Height: 451.9m (1483ft)
    Floors:     88
    Architect: Cesar Pelli
    The architects behind the Burj Khalifa are also responsible for the world&#39;s tenth tallest building. Skidmore, Owings &amp;amp; Merrill&#39;s Zifeng Tower in Nanjing completed in January 2010 and sits just above the Willis Tower (previously the Sears Tower) in the rankings, eclipsing the SOM-designed Chicago icon by a mere 7.9 meters (26 ft).&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height:&lt;/strong&gt; 450m (1476ft) &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;66&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; Skidmore, Owings &amp;amp; Merrill
    Zifeng Tower, Nanjing, ChinaThe architects behind the Burj Khalifa are also responsible for the world's tenth tallest building. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill's Zifeng Tower in Nanjing completed in January 2010 and sits just above the Willis Tower (previously the Sears Tower) in the rankings, eclipsing the SOM-designed Chicago icon by a mere 7.9 meters (26 ft).

    Height: 450m (1476ft)
    Floors: 66
    Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
    A hotel and office hybrid, this straightforward supertall building by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.wongtung.com/e_intro.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Wong Tung &amp;amp; Partners&lt;/a&gt; in Hunan Province&#39;s booming capital city is expected to be completed by 2017. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;452 metres (1,482 ft) &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.wongtung.com/e_intro.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Wong Tung &amp;amp; Partners&lt;/a&gt;
    Changsha IFS Tower, Changsha, ChinaA hotel and office hybrid, this straightforward supertall building by Wong Tung & Partners in Hunan Province's booming capital city is expected to be completed by 2017.

    Height: 452 metres (1,482 ft)
    Architect: Wong Tung & Partners
    The Suzhou IFS is two meters shy of the Changsha tower.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;450 meters (1476 feet)&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
    Suzhou IFS, Suzhou, ChinaThe Suzhou IFS is two meters shy of the Changsha tower.
    Height: 450 meters (1476 feet)
    Architect:     Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
    The World One skyscraper in Mumbai will be as tall as the Willis Tower, the second tallest building in North America, and will be one of the world&#39;s tallest residential structures. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;442 meters (1450 feet)&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.pcf-p.com/a/f/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Pei Cobb Freed &amp;amp; Partners&lt;/a&gt;
    World One, Mumbai, IndiaThe World One skyscraper in Mumbai will be as tall as the Willis Tower, the second tallest building in North America, and will be one of the world's tallest residential structures.

    Height: 442 meters (1450 feet)
    Architect: Pei Cobb Freed & Partners
    This design mimics and simplifies the neo-Gothic spires of an earlier skyscraper boom, à la the Woolworth and Empire State Buildings.&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;383 meters (1,257 ft)&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dln.com.hk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dennis Lau &amp;amp; Ng Chun Man Architects &amp;amp; Engineers&lt;/a&gt;
    Nanning Logan Century 1, Nanning, ChinaThis design mimics and simplifies the neo-Gothic spires of an earlier skyscraper boom, à la the Woolworth and Empire State Buildings.
    Height:     383 meters (1,257 ft)
    Architect:     Dennis Lau & Ng Chun Man Architects & Engineers
    Kohn Pedersen Fox is back with this 90-story residential building. Zigzagging cuts in the curtain-wall break up the monotony of yet another boxy tower.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;372 metres (1,220 ft)&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; Kohn Pedersen Fox
    Three Sixty West Tower B, Mumbai, IndiaKohn Pedersen Fox is back with this 90-story residential building. Zigzagging cuts in the curtain-wall break up the monotony of yet another boxy tower.

    Height:     372 metres (1,220 ft)
    Architect:     Kohn Pedersen Fox
    Asia has made a name for itself in ground-breaking elevator technology in recent years.
    In 2016, the Shanghai Tower opened, unveiling the fastest elevator in the world.
    The Mitsubishi-designed lift runs at an incredible 20.5 meters per second (67 ft/s).
    Standing at 2,074 feet (632 meters) tall, a fast lift was always going to be necessary for the world's second tallest tower.
    Also in China, Hitachi last summer unveiled the world's second fastest elevator in Guangzhou's tower CTF, which stands at 1,739 feet tall.
    Its lift zooms from floors zero to 95 in an incredible 45 seconds -- or 20 meters per second (65 ft/s).
    Inside the elevator cabin, an indicator shows passengers how fast they are going, perhaps to prove that they aren't being cheated.
    A high-tech air pressure adjustment system that protects ears from popping and blocks any uncomfortable G-force backlash means this lift is so smooth it's hard to believe it's the world's second fastest.
    "The elevatoring strategy required us to bring in high volumes of people ... and the client made a huge investment to try to make sure that happened quickly, "Forth Bagley, principal architect at KPF, which designed the CTF tower, tells CNN.

    Lift me up

    Getting people around ever-taller towers with increasing efficiency is a common concern.
    Reaching 1km into the sky, the Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia will be the world's tallest building when completed in 2019.
    A building so tall, naturally, requires an exceptionally fast elevator.
    Finnish maker Kone has risen to the challenge, developing the "ultrarope" elevator, which uses a carbon-fibre cable strong enough to power a lift more than 1km in length -- previously, about 500km was the maximum length possible for a lift cable.
    One third of the weight of traditional lift ropes, it also makes super speeds a reality.
    The ultrarope lift will travel at "over 33 feet per second", and "reach the highest liveable floor in the world in 52 seconds," according to Kone.
    When finally unveiled, it could easily be faster than Lotte World Tower's creation. However Albert So, an expert in elevator engineering, believes lift technology can't get much faster.
    "I predict the maximum speed of a vertical lift cabin cannot be more than 79 feet per second," he says. "This is not because we can't make lifts that go faster than this, but because of the air pressure."
    If a lift traveled faster than this, he says, it wouldn't give passengers enough time to acclimatize to the air pressure on the top floor.
    Engineers would need to pressurize the entire building, like an airplane cabin.

    Lifts that move sideways?

    Perhaps the most exciting innovation in lift technology is coming from German transport firm Thyssenkrupp.
    By using magnetic levitation, or "maglev" technology -- which uses magnetic fields rather than elevator cables to propel cabins -- the company is proposing elevators that move both vertically and horizontally.
    Timber and bamboo -- wooden buildings are branching out
    This floating wooden pavilion is the Pavillion of Reflections in Zurich. It was revealed as part of Manifesta, an annual contemporary art biennial.
    Photos: Timber and bamboo -- wooden buildings are branching out
    Wooden skyscrapersThis floating wooden pavilion is the Pavillion of Reflections in Zurich. It was revealed as part of Manifesta, an annual contemporary art biennial.
    The wooden structure is a collaborative project between 30 architecture students from ETH in Zurich and design firm Studio Tom Emerson.
    Wooden skyscrapersThe wooden structure is a collaborative project between 30 architecture students from ETH in Zurich and design firm Studio Tom Emerson.
    Described as an &quot;urban island,&quot; the floating structure is intended for leisurely use, and features an open-air cinema.
    Wooden skyscrapersDescribed as an "urban island," the floating structure is intended for leisurely use, and features an open-air cinema.
    The &quot;Sida Vid Sida&quot; (&quot;side by side&quot;) building is a proposed project by Swedish architects White Arkitekter.
    Wooden skyscrapersThe "Sida Vid Sida" ("side by side") building is a proposed project by Swedish architects White Arkitekter.
    The proposed design won an architecture competition in the city of Skelleftea. There were 55 entries from 10 countries.
    Wooden skyscrapersThe proposed design won an architecture competition in the city of Skelleftea. There were 55 entries from 10 countries.
    The design was selected for its use of wood as a building material, as it pays tribute to Skelletea&#39;s rich local timber industry.
    Wooden skyscrapersThe design was selected for its use of wood as a building material, as it pays tribute to Skelletea's rich local timber industry.
    The building is expected to be completed in 2019.
    Wooden skyscrapersThe building is expected to be completed in 2019.
    Oakwood Tower is a proposed structure by PLP Architecture and Cambridge University&#39;s Department of Architecture.
    Wooden skyscrapersOakwood Tower is a proposed structure by PLP Architecture and Cambridge University's Department of Architecture.
    At 80 stories high, it would be London&#39;s first wooden skyscraper, and another addition to the growing trend for structures made entirely of timber.
    Wooden skyscrapersAt 80 stories high, it would be London's first wooden skyscraper, and another addition to the growing trend for structures made entirely of timber.
    The Forte in Melbourne was completed in 2012, and is a 10-story structure built entirely of wood.
    Wooden skyscrapersThe Forte in Melbourne was completed in 2012, and is a 10-story structure built entirely of wood.
    For two years, the 104-foot tall structure was the tallest wooden building in the world.
    Wooden skyscrapersFor two years, the 104-foot tall structure was the tallest wooden building in the world.
    That title was soon taken by the Treet in Norway.
    Wooden skyscrapersThat title was soon taken by the Treet in Norway.
    Treet was completed in 2014, and is 14 stories tall.
    Wooden skyscrapersTreet was completed in 2014, and is 14 stories tall.
    The Wood Innovation and Design Center (WIDC) is located in the province of British Columbia in Canada.
    Wooden skyscrapersThe Wood Innovation and Design Center (WIDC) is located in the province of British Columbia in Canada.
    The building is a hub for wooden design education and research.
    Wooden skyscrapersThe building is a hub for wooden design education and research.
    In Bali, the 18-home &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2013/12/16/world/asia/bali-green-village-bamboo/&quot;&gt;Green Village&lt;/a&gt; is constructed almost entirely of bamboo.
    Wooden skyscrapersIn Bali, the 18-home Green Village is constructed almost entirely of bamboo.
    &quot;This is the future. It&#39;s pure architecture ... to breathe fresh air and touch nature, that&#39;s everything,&quot; says architect Defit Wijaya.
    Wooden skyscrapers"This is the future. It's pure architecture ... to breathe fresh air and touch nature, that's everything," says architect Defit Wijaya.
    CRG Architects proposed a skyscraper made entirely of bamboo at the World Architecture Festival in 2015.
    Wooden skyscrapersCRG Architects proposed a skyscraper made entirely of bamboo at the World Architecture Festival in 2015.
    Bamboo was recently &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/11/06/architecture/waf-world-architecture-festival-2015/&quot;&gt;recognized&lt;/a&gt; by the United Nations as a green building material that can help combat climate change.
    Wooden skyscrapersBamboo was recently recognized by the United Nations as a green building material that can help combat climate change.
    This type of elevator would be slower, at least initially, but it could increase travel efficiency throughout a sprawling building.
    "I think this is our future," says So. "Our elevators will become more like a chess board, the pieces on the board moving around the building."
    So acknowledges that governments around the world remain unconvinced of horizontal elevators' safety credentials, but says their introduction is only a matter of time.
    "There is no practical value of building tall, when a tall building becomes slimmer as it gets taller," So says. "Most of the area at the top of the building is used for the elevator."
    A bigger building with a horizontal elevator is a better use of space, he says.