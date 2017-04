(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Bill O'Reilly is out at Fox News , after reports that the news channel had reached settlements totaling $13 million with women who had accused O'Reilly of sexual harassment or verbal abuse.

-- The Georgia special election will head to a runoff in June. Jon Ossoff fell just short of the votes needed to secure a House seat in a longtime conservative district in Georgia, sending a wake-up call to the GOP about President Trump's unpopularity.