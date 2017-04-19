Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Wednesday, April 19

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 2:34 PM ET, Wed April 19, 2017

The US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, right, and the cruiser USS Bunker Hill.
(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Convicted murderer and former NFL star Aaron Hernandez was found hanged in his prison cell, according to officials, marking a tragic end to the life of a man who was destined to be a football superstar.
-- The Georgia special election will head to a runoff in June. Jon Ossoff fell just short of the votes needed to secure a House seat in a longtime conservative district in Georgia, sending a wake-up call to the GOP about President Trump's unpopularity.
-- Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz announced he will not run for re-election to Congress in 2018.
    -- Will Bill O'Reilly return to his show? Sources say Fox News and the embattled host are talking exit. Speculation of O'Reilly's future has sparked another question: Who will replace him?
    -- Super Bowl champs New England Patriots were honored at the White House today. Noticeably absent (among several other members of the team): quarterback Tom Brady, who cited "family matters" as the reason to skip the visit.
    -- Members of UK's Parliament approved Prime Minister Theresa May's plan for a snap election.
    -- Where in the world is the USS Carl Vinson, the carrier that was purportedly leading the strike group to the Korean Peninsula? (Related: Watch this North Korea propaganda video that shows the United States in flames.)
    -- We knew Drake fans can be "thirsty" but this story takes it to a whole new level.