At least 2 dead in Venezuelan protests

Story highlights Turmoil has grown since government tried to strip power from opposition

Opposition called for protests throughout Caracas and the country

(CNN) At least two people were killed Wednesday when violent clashes marred what opposition leaders in Venezuela had billed as a massive march on a national holiday commemorating the start of the troubled country's independence struggle against Spain.

Hours after the start of competing marches by the opposition as well as supporters of embattled President Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's public ministry said it had launched an investigation into the shooting of a 17-year-old man who was struck in the head an hour into the event.

The teenager, later identified as Carlos Moreno, died while undergoing surgery, a hospital representative told CNN.

Moreno's sister, Alejandra, said Carlos studied economics at Venezuelan Central University in Caracas. Instead of joining the marches, she said, he was on the way to play soccer.

The ministry later said it was also investigating the Wednesday afternoon shooting death of Paola Andreina Ramírez Gómez, 23, in plaza San Carlos de San Cristóbal.