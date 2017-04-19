At least 1 dead in Venezuelan protests

Story highlights Turmoil has grown since government tried to strip power from opposition

Opposition called for protests throughout Caracas and the country

(CNN) At least one person was killed Wednesday when violent clashes marred what opposition leaders in Venezuela had billed as a massive march on a national holiday commemorating the start of the troubled country's independence struggle against Spain.

Hours after the start of competing marches by the opposition as well as supporters of embattled President Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's public ministry said it had launched an investigation into the shooting of a 17-year-old man who was struck in the head an hour into the event.

The young man apparently died while undergoing surgery, a hospital representative told CNN. It's unknown whether the teen was participating in the march or who fired on him.

Video posted on social media showed a young man on the ground in the San Bernardino neighborhood -- a pool of blood near his head -- surrounded by marchers. A woman is heard yelling, "They've killed him."