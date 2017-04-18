Breaking News

Decoding the mysterious 'magic islands' on Saturn's moon

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 1:33 PM ET, Tue April 18, 2017

NASA&#39;s Cassini mission has evidence of an ocean inside Saturn&#39;s largest moon, &lt;a href=&quot;http://science.nasa.gov/science-news/science-at-nasa/2014/02jul_saltyocean/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Titan&lt;/a&gt;, which might be as salty as the Earth&#39;s Dead Sea.
NASA's Cassini mission has evidence of an ocean inside Saturn's largest moon, Titan, which might be as salty as the Earth's Dead Sea.
NASA is exploring the ocean worlds in our solar system as part of the search for life outside of Earth.
NASA is exploring the ocean worlds in our solar system as part of the search for life outside of Earth.
Life as we know it is carbon-based and requires liquid water. About 70% of the Earth&#39;s surface is covered with water, making life possible.
Life as we know it is carbon-based and requires liquid water. About 70% of the Earth's surface is covered with water, making life possible.
The Eagle lunar module of Apollo 11 ascends from the surface of Earth&#39;s moon in 1969. The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.space.com/27388-nasa-moon-mining-missions-water.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;presence of water on the moon&lt;/a&gt; has been confirmed by scientists.
The Eagle lunar module of Apollo 11 ascends from the surface of Earth's moon in 1969. The presence of water on the moon has been confirmed by scientists.
Mercury is the closest planet to the sun and very hot, but its polar regions may have &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/home/hqnews/2012/nov/HQ_12-411_Mercury_Ice.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;water ice and other frozen volatile materials&lt;/a&gt;, according to NASA studies.
Mercury is the closest planet to the sun and very hot, but its polar regions may have water ice and other frozen volatile materials, according to NASA studies.
Water still flows across the surface of Mars from time to time, NASA scientists said in 2015. In the photo above, dark, narrow streaks called recurring slope lineae are seen flowing downhill on Mars. Scientists have inferred that they were formed by contemporary flowing water.
Water still flows across the surface of Mars from time to time, NASA scientists said in 2015. In the photo above, dark, narrow streaks called recurring slope lineae are seen flowing downhill on Mars. Scientists have inferred that they were formed by contemporary flowing water.
Research suggests Venus may have had water oceans billions of years ago. A land-ocean pattern was used in a climate model to show how storm clouds could have shielded ancient Venus from strong sunlight and made the planet habitable.
Research suggests Venus may have had water oceans billions of years ago. A land-ocean pattern was used in a climate model to show how storm clouds could have shielded ancient Venus from strong sunlight and made the planet habitable.
Dwarf planet Ceres, composed of rock and ice, is the largest object in the asteroid belt. &lt;br /&gt;
Dwarf planet Ceres, composed of rock and ice, is the largest object in the asteroid belt.
In this artist&#39;s concept, the moon Ganymede, right, orbits the giant planet Jupiter. NASA&#39;s Hubble Space Telescope observed auroras on the moon generated by Ganymede&#39;s magnetic fields. A saline ocean under the moon&#39;s icy crust best explains shifting in the auroral belts measured by Hubble.
In this artist's concept, the moon Ganymede, right, orbits the giant planet Jupiter. NASA's Hubble Space Telescope observed auroras on the moon generated by Ganymede's magnetic fields. A saline ocean under the moon's icy crust best explains shifting in the auroral belts measured by Hubble.
The trailing hemisphere (the side that faces away from its direction of motion) of Jupiter&#39;s moon Europa was captured by the Galileo spacecraft. The left image shows Europa in approximately true color and the right image shows Europa in enhanced color to bring out details. NASA data suggest that Europa has a subsurface ocean.
The trailing hemisphere (the side that faces away from its direction of motion) of Jupiter's moon Europa was captured by the Galileo spacecraft. The left image shows Europa in approximately true color and the right image shows Europa in enhanced color to bring out details. NASA data suggest that Europa has a subsurface ocean.
Voyager 1 captured this image of Jupiter&#39;s moon Callisto. Scientists have detected ice and carbon dioxide on its surface.
Voyager 1 captured this image of Jupiter's moon Callisto. Scientists have detected ice and carbon dioxide on its surface.
Gravity measurements by NASA&#39;s Cassini spacecraft and Deep Space Network indicate that Saturn&#39;s moon Enceladus, which has jets of water vapor and ice gushing from its south pole, also harbors a large interior ocean beneath an ice shell, as this illustration depicts.
Gravity measurements by NASA's Cassini spacecraft and Deep Space Network indicate that Saturn's moon Enceladus, which has jets of water vapor and ice gushing from its south pole, also harbors a large interior ocean beneath an ice shell, as this illustration depicts.
Mimas, the smallest and closest of Saturn&#39;s eight main moons, is heavily cratered and has a low density that suggests it is mostly &lt;a href=&quot;http://saturn.jpl.nasa.gov/science/moons/mimas/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;composed of water ice&lt;/a&gt;. The moon&#39;s main 88-mile-long crater makes it resemble &quot;Death Star&quot; from &quot;Star Wars Episode IV.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;
Mimas, the smallest and closest of Saturn's eight main moons, is heavily cratered and has a low density that suggests it is mostly composed of water ice. The moon's main 88-mile-long crater makes it resemble "Death Star" from "Star Wars Episode IV."
Neptune&#39;s largest moon, Triton, is so cold that its surface is composed mainly of nitrogen ice. &lt;br /&gt;
Neptune's largest moon, Triton, is so cold that its surface is composed mainly of nitrogen ice.
An artist&#39;s concept shows Pluto and its moons. Pluto&#39;s moon Charon has cracks that suggest it once had underground water.
An artist's concept shows Pluto and its moons. Pluto's moon Charon has cracks that suggest it once had underground water.
  • Bright regions on Saturn's moon Titan have been called "magic islands"
  • The brightness is actually due to bubbles in a "fizzing sea"

(CNN)When NASA's Cassini mission surveyed Saturn's largest moon, Titan, in 2013, scientists encountered a mystery they couldn't solve: the "magic islands."

Radar images showed unexplained bright regions in Ligeia Mare, the second largest body of water on Titan's surface. The sea is 50% larger than our own Lake Superior and is comprised of liquid methane, ethane and nitrogen.
That environment makes the "magic islands" a less-than-ideal vacation spot. But the question remained: What are they?
    Now, researchers have an answer. The bright regions that looked like islands are actually thousands of bubbles. It turns out Ligeia Mare can sometimes be an actively fizzing sea, according to a new study in Nature Astronomy. But this activity is ephemeral, which is why it has been difficult to classify and pin down.
    Titan's "magic islands" aren't islands at all. They're bubbles.
    "The surface looks very calm, at least in the light of RADAR observations, and from time to time we have streams of big bubbles a few centimeters in diameter reaching the surface," Daniel Cordier, the lead study author, told CNN via email. Cordier is a research scientist at the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique in Paris.
    There is no equivalent to this kind of activity on Earth.
    The bubbles are formed when the nitrogen, ethane and methane mixture becomes unstable at the temperatures and pressures researchers believe to exist at Ligeia Mare's depths. The high concentration of nitrogen at the surface and the ethane at the bottom of the sea mix through hydrodynamic circulation. But these chemicals separate due to pressure, sending nitrogen bubbles back to the surface.
    NASA: Nearby ocean worlds could be best bet for life beyond Earth
    The researchers discovered this through a numerical model using Cassini's data. A previous study suggested the result through a chemical experiment in a lab.
    Titan, larger than both our own moon and the planet Mercury, is unique in our solar system. It is the only moon with clouds and a dense atmosphere of nitrogen and methane, which gives it a fuzzy orange appearance. It is 60% greater than our own atmosphere, meaning it exerts the kind of pressure you feel at the bottom of a swimming pool, according to NASA.
    It also has Earth-like bodies of water on its surface, but the rivers, lakes and seas are comprised of liquid ethane and methane, which form clouds and cause liquid gas to rain down from the sky. The surface temperature is so cold at negative 290 degrees Fahrenheit that the rivers and lakes were carved out by methane -- the way rocks and lava helped to form features and channels on Earth.
    Titan is also believed to have an internal liquid water ocean, like Jupiter's moon Europa and one of Saturn's other moons, Enceladus. Last week, NASA announced that Europa and Enceladus' oceans have some or most of the ingredients necessary for life as we know it.
    But how does Titan compare? First of all, it's bigger. It's also entirely unique in its possession of a dense atmosphere, which has obscured the observations that researchers have tried to make of Titan.
    Hmm, this moon looks remarkably like the Death Star
    "Contrary to the case of Enceladus where active geysers are well observed, there are only a few cryovolcano candidates at the surface of Titan, and there is really no convincing evidence of their activity," Cordier said. "Titan's internal water ocean may be similar to that of Europa or Enceladus, but the existence of a form of life in these oceans belongs, for the moment, to the domain of science fiction."
    Given its complex chemistry, it's safe to say that Titan isn't hospitable to humans. But it is attractive to researchers.
    The Cassini mission comes to an end later this year, but proposed mission concepts already exist for a type of "Titan airplane" called the AVIATR (Aerial Vehicle for In-situ and Airborne Titan Reconnaissance) and a submarine that would explore Titan's seas.
    In the meantime, Cordier wants to investigate how waves are generated on the surface of Titan's seas, and its cryovolcanic activity. But he believes the biggest question waiting to be answered about Titan is where its complex atmosphere originates from, given the fact that researchers don't know the source of its methane.
    "In the future, perhaps we will discover some 'exo-Titan' among exoplanets, making our Titan the prototype of a new class of celestial objects," Cordier said.