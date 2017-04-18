Tweet marks closure of Cleveland killer pursuit

(CNN) Beginning with a gunshot, ending in 127-characters; a tweet from the Pennsylvania State Police ended a nightmare 48-hour, nationwide pursuit for Steve Stephens.

Stephens published video on Facebook of him shooting a randomly chosen victim walking down the street, Robert Godwin Sr., then fleeing the scene. As authorities worked to locate Stephens, the community was on edge.

In other videos posted to his Facebook account, Stephens claimed he murdered 15 other people and would kill again.

Photos of Stephens flashed on digital billboards — from Connecticut to California — asking anyone with information about Stephens' whereabouts to call the FBI.

The massive manhunt ended in Erie, Pennsylvania, with a self-inflicted gunshot. The community breathed a sigh of relief with a succinct tweet from Pennsylvania State Police at 11:46 a.m.

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

