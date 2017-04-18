CNN's new original series "Soundtracks: Songs that Defined History" airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT starting April 20.
(CNN)For once, April 15 wasn't the most hated day of the year.
It's now Tuesday, April 18 -- aka Tax Day in the United States.
For most, filing tax returns is like the worst kind of adult homework, and just four days before the deadline at least 40 million Americans still hadn't finished it. (Not sure? Click here for everything you need to know about tax day.)
So whether you're pretending that you have plenty of time left to file your taxes, or you're one of those people who files in January and points and laughs at the procrastinators, we've put together a money-minded soundtrack to help get you through the day.
"Money (That's What I Want)," Barrett Strong
Pretty much everyone -- from tax filers to the IRS -- can relate to this on Tax Day.
"Taxman" The Beatles
You can thank George Harrison for this appropriately-titled single. As the Beatle once explained, "'Taxman' was when I first realized that even though we had started earning money, we were actually giving most of it away in taxes."
"C.R.E.A.M.," Wu Tang Clan
The abbreviation in the song's title stands for "Cash Rules Everything Around Me." Definitely feels that way on Tax Day, no?
"Money," Pink Floyd
One of Pink Floyd's greatest hits, this song'll remind you not to hold on too tightly to your dough.
"Make it Rain," Fat Joe
For those of you who've already received your tax return.
"Mo Money, Mo Problems," Notorious BIG
If you're feeling extra broke today, maybe play this one twice.
"She Works Hard for the Money," Donna Summer
And in case you missed it, the gender pay gap is still very real.
"Money, Money, Money," ABBA
Feeling poor in a rich man's world? Seventies Abba understands.
"Can't Buy Me Love," The Beatles
This one's to remind you that money isn't everything.
"Don't Worry Bout a Thing," Stevie Wonder
However your tax season turns out, we recommend following this sage wisdom from Stevie Wonder.
