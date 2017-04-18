Story highlights Stop at fast-food restaurant proves turning point in search for suspected killer

McDonald's employee in Pennsylvania recognizes Steve Stephens

(CNN) The order came through the McDonald's drive-thru window in Harborcreek Township, Pennsylvania, around 11 a.m. on Tuesday: Chicken McNuggets and a side of fries.

When the driver of the white Fusion with Ohio tags reached the payment window, an employee recognized him from news reports and called police.

The driver was Steve Stephens , the suspect in the Easter Sunday slaying of mechanic Robert Godwin in Cleveland.

"[The employee] said, 'I think that's the guy. Can you double check I'm right?'" franchise owner Thomas DuCharme said.

"When I saw him I knew it was him. It fits the profile. He didn't look that different than the picture but his beard was trimmed down."

