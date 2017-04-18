Story highlights Stop at fast-food restaurant proves turning point in search for suspected killer

McDonald's employee in Pennsylvania recognizes Steve Stephens

(CNN) The order came through the McDonald's drive-thru window in Harborcreek Township, Pennsylvania: Chicken McNuggets and a side of fries.

When the driver of the white Fusion with Ohio tags reached the payment window at 11 a.m. Tuesday, an employee recognized him as murder suspect Steve Stephens

"[The employee] said, 'I think that's the guy. Can you double check I'm right?'" franchise owner Thomas DuCharme said.

"When I saw him I knew it was him. It fits the profile. He didn't look that different than the picture but his beard was trimmed down."

Stephens was the target of an intense manhunt in the Easter Sunday slaying of mechanic Robert Godwin. Authorities said Stephens killed Godwin and posted video of the killing on Facebook before fleeing the state, triggering a nationwide manhunt.

