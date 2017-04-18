Maryland rape survivors no longer need to prove they fought back

Story highlights Previously, force and lack of consent were required to prove rape under Maryland law

The statute's language led authorities to search for evidence of physical resistance

(CNN) Sexual assault survivors in Maryland don't have to prove they physically fought their attackers to establish that a crime occurred under a new law signed by Gov. Larry Hogan.

SB 217 changes the state's legal definition of rape, bringing it in line with most other states. Hogan signed the bill Tuesday along with a series of other measures intended to reform procedures in sexual assault investigations.

Previously, the statute required evidence of force or "threat of physical force" and lack of consent to charge someone with a sexual offense. Lawmakers and advocacy groups said the statute's language led detectives and prosecutors to search for evidence of physical resistance to prove force or lack of consent. A 2016 BuzzFeed News investigation found that the Baltimore County Police often labeled reports of sexual assault as "unfounded" if there was no evidence the survivor fought back.

The new bill explicitly states "evidence of physical resistance by a victim is not required to prove that a sexual crime was committed."

The change was needed to bring Maryland's law up to date with the rest of the country, said its sponsor, Sen. Delores Kelley.

