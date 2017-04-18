Houston police searching for man accused of killing 2, shooting another

Story highlights Russell Cormier, 53, is charged with the murder of his estranged wife

He was last seen driving a black late 2000s model Dodge Stratus with a missing front drivers-side hubcap

(CNN) Authorities in Houston are searching for an armed and dangerous man accused of killing his estranged wife and another man on Monday, as well as non-fatally shooting a neighbor on Tuesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Russell Cormier, 53, is charged with the murder of his estranged wife, Fannie McWhite, 61, in Houston, the Sheriff's Office said.

Houston Police told CNN affiliate KPRC that Cormier dragged McWhite down Greencanyon Drive by her hair and then shot her in the head.

Cormier fled in a black Toyota Tundra and drove to a residence in northeast Houston, where he collected some belongings and set the trailer in which he was living on fire, authorities said.

He then drove to a business and waited there until a 60-year-old man reported for work. Cormier allegedly shot the man and then fled the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Read More