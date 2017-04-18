Gunman kills 3 in Fresno; suspect wanted in other case

Story highlights Three men are shot and killed within blocks of each other in central California city

(CNN) A man wanted in the slaying of a motel security guard fatally shot three men he apparently chose at random, Fresno, California, police said.

All three men killed in Tuesday's shootings are white. Suspect Kori Ali Muhammad has posted on social media a dislike for white people and government officials, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said.

The suspect yelled "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) when he was arrested, officials said.

The gunman shot a PG&E truck passenger and two other men in downtown Fresno, Dyer said.

Muhammad, 39, will face four counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, officials said. He also is accused of opening fire on two people who were not injured.

