Today is Tax Day , so if you've procrastinated on filing with the IRS, well, you've got work to do. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Doo r.

The search for Steve Stephens has expanded. Police across the nation are looking for Stephens, who's accused of shooting to death an elderly man and then posting the killing on Facebook. Relatives of the victim, Robert Godwin Sr. , said they forgive the alleged shooter because that's what Godwin would have wanted. The horrific footage of Godwin being shot down on a Cleveland sidewalk was up on Facebook for hours before it was taken down, causing many to wonder why it takes the social media giant so long to remove violent material . A Facebook VP says the company knows it needs "to do better."

Arkansas didn't execute an inmate last night because the US Supreme Court didn't override a stay of execution . The inmate, Don Davis, had even been given his last meal, but he's escaped death -- for now. Davis and another inmate, Bruce Ward, were both granted stays by the Arkansas Supreme Court. They are among eight Arkansas inmates due to be executed this month -- just before a key lethal injection drug expires. A federal judge had stopped all the executions , but an appeals court over the weekend overturned that ruling. So what happens now? The attorney for Davis and Ward requested the stays until the US Supreme Court rules on inmate access to independent mental health experts. Arguments in that case are set for next week.

A human rights group is accusing the US of dropping bombs on a mosque in northern Syria, killing dozens of worshippers. A new report from Human Rights Watch claims the US airstrike in Aleppo last month killed at least 40 people. But the military says what it actually hit was a meeting of al Qaeda terrorists in a building 50 feet away from the mosque. The United States has targeted al Qaeda fighters in Syria in past strikes. The Pentagon said 10 al Qaeda operatives were killed in February near Idlib.

