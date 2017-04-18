Family of man killed in Facebook video says he was 'stripped of his dignity'

Story highlights Daughter Tammy Godwin says her heart is broken

Son: My father was stripped of his dignity

(CNN) A phone call. Then a scream on the other end.

That's how Tammy Godwin found out that her father, Robert Godwin Sr., had been shot to death.

"My mom ... called my house phone. When I picked up the phone she was screaming," Tammy Godwin told CNN's Don Lemon on Monday night. "And she said, 'Your father is dead.'"

The Godwin family is coming to grips with the cold-blooded slaying, a killing seen by untold numbers of people after his suspected killer posted video of the shooting to Facebook.

