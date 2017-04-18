Coachella attendees use 'Find my iPhone' app to track down thief

(CNN) Move over Scooby Doo gang. There's a new mystery-solving team in town, and they're sporting flower crowns.

During the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival over the weekend, a group of concert-goers discovered their cellphones had vanished. So they banded together, and activating the "Find My iPhone" app, set about solving the Mystery of the Missing Cellphones.

The signals led them all to one man. And they chased him through the crowded concert site before security detained him.

Police ID'd the man as Reinaldo De Jesus Henao. And in his backpack, they said they found 100 cellphones.

Most of the phones were safely returned to their rightful owners.

Read More