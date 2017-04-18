Story highlights Petra Kvitova enters draw for French Open in May

Kvitova was injured by an intruder in December

Czech star battling back to fitness after surgery

(CNN) Petra Kvitova could make her long-awaited return to tennis at the French Open in May.

The two-time Wimbledon champion has been out of action since December after an intruder burst into her home and slashed her left, playing hand.

Emergency surgery in the aftermath of the attack helped repair damage to the Czech's tendons and nerves and she has been battling back to fitness ever since.

Now she has entered her name for the French Open draw, to be held in Paris on Wednesday, but warned the tournament may still come too soon for her.

In a statement on her official Facebook page , Kvitova said: "I wanted to provide a quick (and hopefully positive) update for you.