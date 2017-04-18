Breaking News

President Trump today: Live updates

By Daniella Diaz and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 2:27 PM ET, Tue April 18, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump: Soften my stance on China? Who, me?
Trump: Soften my stance on China? Who, me?

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Soften my stance on China? Who, me?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Soften my stance on China? Who, me? 01:10

A new executive order. North Korea. And a special election. We're covering Trump's 89th day in office, below.