Kinzinger calls on Trump to release tax returns

Story highlights Kinzinger's comments fall on National Tax Day

He said the White House should release the returns to keep with tradition

74% of Americans want Trump to release his tax returns

(CNN) Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger called on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns Tuesday, amid mounting criticism from both sides of the aisle over the administration's lack of transparency.

When asked about Trump's taxes on CNN's "Wolf," the House Republican said releasing the returns was "the right thing to do."

"I think it would be in the President's benefit to release them, and I think as the American people, we want to see that," Kinzinger said.

Trump has refused to release his tax returns, breaking with decades of precedent by arguing he would not release them while those returns are under audit, though there is nothing legally preventing him from doing so. Kinzinger said the Trump administration should keep with White House tradition.