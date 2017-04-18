Dispute over whether US deports first DACA recipient

(CNN) Advocates on Tuesday accused the government of improperly deporting a young man who should have had protected status in the US -- but the Department of Homeland Security disputes their claims.

But the Department of Homeland Security claims that it has no record of Montes' renewal, and that his status expired in 2015.

"Juan Manuel Montes Bojorquez was apprehended by the Calexico Station Border Patrol after illegally entering the US by climbing over the fence in downtown Calexico," DHS spokeswoman Jenny Burke said in a statement. "He was arrested by (Border Patrol) just minutes after he made his illegal entry and admitted under oath during the arrest interview that he had entered illegally."

The statement also noted that Montes had a previous conviction for theft that resulted in probation, a fact the lawsuit admits. His lawyers say the conviction would not disqualify him from DACA, which requires a background check.

Representatives for Montes did not have an answer as to why DHS would not have a record of Montes' DACA status. Their understanding is that the protection was current, according to advocacy group United We Dream.

The case became an instant flashpoint. Despite President Donald Trump's pledge on the campaign trail to end DACA, DHS has continued to issue permits under the program and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly has said categorically that no one who has current DACA status has been detained or deported under the program.

Several individuals who were previously recipients of DACA have been detained by DHS, but the agency has said their status either expired or was nullified by what they claim was criminal activity.

"We have not picked up -- I don't care what you read or what people say -- we have not in my time picked up someone who is covered by DACA," Kelly told reporters on Capitol Hill after meeting with Senate Democrats in late March.

Democrats in Congress immediately seized on the lawsuit, which claims that Montes was apprehended and sent to Mexico within three hours because he did not have his DACA paperwork on him. The lawsuit says that while in Mexico, Montes was assaulted and fearing his life, illegally crossed into the US again, where he was apprehended and detained before being removed once again to Mexico.

If Montes had active DACA status, he would be the first such recipient deported despite the protection.

"I'm disturbed about reports that a Dreamer with DACA protection has been deported," the Senate's No. 2 Democrat Dick Durbin said in a statement. "I've contacted DHS to demand an explanation. Just last month Secretary Kelly promised me that no one with DACA would lose this protection unless they violated the terms of DACA. I intend to hold him to this commitment."

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi went farther than Durbin, calling the report "appalling."

"Another promise cruelly broken by President Trump, this one with heartbreaking consequences for brave young DREAMers across the nation," Pelosi said in a statement. "Instead of honoring the protections of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals initiative, President Trump has unleashed an indiscriminate deportation dragnet of appalling inhumanity."

One supporter of the move, though, was hardliner Rep. Steve King, a Republican from Iowa who supports vastly restricting the flow of immigration into the US and has a history of controversial statements about immigrants.

The lawsuit says that Montes has cognitive disabilities due to a traumatic brain injury suffered as a child, but graduated high school by taking special education courses and had enrolled in community college, though he was working as a farmhand prior to his deportation.