Dispute over whether US deports first DACA recipient

Story highlights Juan Manuel Montes Bojorquez, 23, was deported from California to Mexico on February 18

His lawyers say he had active protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program

(CNN) Advocates on Tuesday accused the government of improperly deporting a young man who should have had protected status in the US -- but the Department of Homeland Security disputes their claims.

In a lawsuit released Tuesday , lawyers for Juan Manuel Montes Bojorquez allege that the 23-year-old was deported from California to Mexico on February 18, despite having active protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. In the lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act, lawyers claim that Montes had renewed his DACA status, a protection to undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children initiated under the Obama administration, in 2016, which would keep him protected until 2018.

But the Department of Homeland Security claims that it has no record of Montes' renewal, and that his status expired in 2015.

"Juan Manuel Montes Bojorquez was apprehended by the Calexico Station Border Patrol after illegally entering the US by climbing over the fence in downtown Calexico," DHS spokeswoman Jenny Burke said in a statement. "He was arrested by (Border Patrol) just minutes after he made his illegal entry and admitted under oath during the arrest interview that he had entered illegally."

The statement also noted that Montes had a previous conviction for theft that resulted in probation, a fact the lawsuit admits. His lawyers say the conviction would not disqualify him from DACA, which requires a background check.

Read More