Hillary Clinton only has herself to blame for her 2016 loss

(CNN) Hillary Clinton's loss at the hands of Donald Trump last November is the single biggest upset in modern presidential politics. I've spent the intervening months trying to understand what Clinton's defeat said about the electorate, about Clinton and about the campaign she ran. Now, there's a book that does all of that for me! "Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign" by Amie Parnes and Jon Allen came out today, offering a blow-by-blow account of exactly how Clinton lost a race everyone -- including her! -- thought was un-loseable. I reached out to Amie and Jon to talk to them about the book, what they learned about Clinton and who, really, deserves the blame for her loss. Our conversation, conducted via email and lightly edited for flow, is below.

Cillizza: Your reporting suggested that Clinton might lose even as the media narrative was that she was going to coast to a win. Why the disconnect?

Parnes/Allen: The media are limited in the data they're seeing and the data they saw suggested she was in a position to win.

For the public polls it's embarrassing to be off. But for her analytics team it was consequential to be off.

We talk a lot about data analytics and polling in the book and while it's not knowable whether she would have corrected effectively had she known the actual state of the race, being in the dark meant she didn't even know she needed to change course.

