Story highlights Jon Ossoff is running in a so-caled "jungle primary," competing with 17 other candidates

The Democrat hopes to replace Tom Price, the new HHS seretary

The district has been reliably Republican for years but it was a close race last November

(CNN) Democratic congressional candidate Jon Ossoff shrugged off questions Tuesday about his inability to vote for himself in a Georgia election, telling CNN's Alisyn Camerota his current living situation, outside the district, is temporary

"I grew up in this district," Ossoff said, speaking on CNN's "New Day." "I grew up in this community. It is my home. My family is still there."

"I am a mile and a half down the street to support Alicia while she finishes medical school," he added, referring to his girlfriend. "It's something I've been very transparent about. I am proud to be supporting her career. As soon as she finishes her medical training, I will be 10 minutes back up the road where I grew up."

JUST WATCHED Trump releases robocall in GA special election Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump releases robocall in GA special election 01:24

Ossoff is running in a so-caled "jungle primary," competing with 17 other candidates to replace new Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price in Georgia's 6th Congressional District -- long a reliable Republican stronghold and the seat Newt Gingrich held on his rise to becoming House speaker in the 1990s.

Read More