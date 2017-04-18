Want Donald Trump to say nice things about you? Say nice things about him

Story highlights Erdogan has praised Trump for his win and handing of the Syria strike

Trump likes people who like him

(CNN) On Monday night, President Donald Trump called Turkish President Recep Tayyep Erdogan to congratulate him on a referendum victory that grants Erdogan massive executive authority over his people.

That congratulatory call was a far cry from the decidedly tepid response from Trump's State Department that urged Erdogan "to protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of all its citizens -- regardless of their vote on April 16."

The State Department statement is reflective of the broader international consensus regarding the election, which election monitors insisted was plagued by irregularities , and the results, which will eliminate Turkey's parliamentary democracy.

Why would Trump be so congratulatory of Erdogan given the reservations from his own diplomatic corps and the broader democratic world?

Simple. Erdogan was nice to Trump after his November victory, and supportive of his attack against the Syrian airbase where a chemical attack against civilians was staged.

