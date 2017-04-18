Outcry after report of potential EPA office shuttering

Story highlights The President's budget includes a directive for closing two of the 10 EPA regional offices

But the official said no decision has been made about which offices

(CNN) The president of the union that represents Environmental Protection Agency employees is making a pre-emptive strike against the agency after a report surfaced that the EPA plans to shutter a regional office in Chicago.

The EPA's Region 5 office serves six states: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. The office also oversees major environmental cleanup projects, including the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, and provided some assistance to residents during the Flint water crisis.

"Any attempt by this administration to close any US EPA regional office will further cripple environmental protection efforts, while also sending a clear signal to polluters to further contaminate the Chesapeake Bay, Great Lakes, Puget Sound, as well as our rivers, streams and wetlands," said American Federation of Government Employees Local 704 President John O'Grady, whose union represents EPA employees.

Columnist Michael Sneed of the Chicago Sun-Times reported that according to a "city source," the Trump administration could be close to closing EPA's Chicago regional office as part of the budget cuts President Donald Trump has proposed for the agency.

Rep. Fred Upton, R-Michigan, called the report "shocking."

