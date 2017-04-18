Trump records robocall in Georgia congressional race

Story highlights "Only you can stop the super liberal Democrats and Nancy Pelosi's group," Trump says

Jon Ossoff is aiming to win the seat in Atlanta's northern suburbs and avoid a runoff

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is telling voters in Georgia's 6th Congressional District that Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff will raise taxes, "destroy" health care and "flood our country with illegal immigrants."

"Tomorrow there is a special election for Congress in Georgia," the President says in a robocall released Monday night. "Only you can stop the super liberal Democrats and Nancy Pelosi's group, and in particular, Jon Ossoff."

Trump adds, "If you don't vote tomorrow, Ossoff will raise your taxes, destroy your health care and flood our country with illegal immigrants."

Ossoff on Tuesday is aiming to win the seat in Atlanta's northern suburbs and avoid a runoff. If he succeeds, it would deliver a major blow to Trump and suggest the GOP's House majority is in jeopardy in the 2018 midterms.

The primary features 18 candidates. If no one tops 50%, the top two finishers will advance to a June runoff.

