Trump law enforcement chiefs paint grim picture

Story highlights Sessions called on people to "refuse to allow the current gang violence to be the status quo"

Kelly referred to marijuana as "a potentially dangerous gateway drug"

(CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly say they are on a mission: dismantle transnational criminal organizations and stop gangs from pushing drugs over the southwest border.

The two agency heads painted grim visions of a nation under siege on Tuesday -- using similarly ominous rhetoric in their promises to fight against illegal drug cartels.

"We are a nation under attack," Kelly said during a speech at George Washington University. "We are under attack from criminals who think their greed justifies raping young girls at knife point, dealing poison to our youth or killing just for fun."

"Like terrorists, TCOs (transnational criminal organizations) inflict unthinkable brutality, and regularly behead their victims," Kelly added. "They are utterly without laws, conscience or respect for human life."

Speaking before almost a dozen heads of federal law enforcement agencies, Sessions specifically focused on the gang, MS-13, and drew a link between lax enforcement of immigration laws and criminals run amok.

