Story highlights It will be on April 24 at 10 p.m. ET

CNN's Anderson Cooper will moderate

(CNN) CNN is set to host a town hall with Ohio governor and former Republican presidential candidate John Kasich on Monday, April 24.

The town hall, which will be moderated by CNN's Anderson Cooper, will focus on President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office, Kasich's reflections on the 2016 campaign and his new book , "Two Paths, America Divided or United."

The live event will be available at 10 p.m. ET on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, CNNgo, Westwood One Radio Network and on CNN Channel 116 on Sirius XM.