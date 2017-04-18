Washington (CNN) A new book chronicling Hillary Clinton's failed 2016 bid for the presidency is making headlines for an anecdote of the problems caused by the candidate's lack of communication with her wider campaign, relying often on just a few close confidantes as a go-between even with top campaign officials.

Clinton's penchant for keeping close counsel is legendary, but a former top Clinton campaign aide is disputing the details of the account.

In " Shattered : Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign," which was released Tuesday and is the first dissection of Clinton's unsuccessful campaign, authors Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes write about Clinton's long awaited first national television interview, which I conducted in July 2015, almost three months after Clinton got into the race.

"(Communications Director Jennifer) Palmieri asked (longtime aide and campaign co-chair Huma) Abedin to find out which newscaster Hillary would prefer, and the answer that came back was 'Brianna.' That means CNN's Brianna Keilar, and Palmieri worked to set up a live interview on CNN," the authors wrote. "Only it turned out that Hillary had said 'Bianna' -- as in Bianna Golodryga of Yahoo News, the wife of former Clinton administration economic aide Peter Orszag. By the time the mistake was realized, it was too late to pull back."

The aide, who was involved in the planning of the interview, told CNN it was the press team that conceived of the strategy for Clinton's first big television interview and ran my name by Abedin. They were proposing Clinton do a series of interviews with television "beat reporters," the journalists who covered Clinton's every move on the campaign trail, beginning with me.

