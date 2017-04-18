Schumer upbeat on funding deal, blasts Trump on tax returns

Story highlights Sen. Chuck Schumer briefed reporters ahead of next week's government shutdown deadline

The Senate minority leader maintained his position that there should be no money for a border wall

Washington (CNN) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was optimistic Tuesday that bipartisan congressional leaders could reach an agreement on government funding ahead of next Friday's deadline, when agencies are set to run out of money.

But the New York Democrat warned President Donald Trump not to insist on "poison pill amendments" that could disrupt negotiations that are underway.

Schumer's relatively upbeat tone matches that of other leaders and top aides who in recent days have said they are hopeful a deal could be approved and a politically perilous shutdown avoided.

"If the President doesn't interfere and insist on poison pill amendments being shoved down the throat of the Congress, we can come up with an agreement," Schumer said in a conference call with reporters. "Our Republican colleagues know that they control all -- the House, the Senate and White House -- and that a shutdown would fall on their shoulders and they don't want it. We want to make sure it's a good budget that meets our principles. But so far, so good."

Schumer said Democrats would insist that a final package include continued government subsidies for lower income users of the Affordable Care Act, rejecting a suggestion by Trump last week that those payments be withheld in an effort to force Democrats to negotiate the repeal and replacement of Obamacare.