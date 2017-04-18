1 killed in Capitol Hill tree-branch accident

Story highlights A man who was killed Tuesday worked for the Architect of the Capitol

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he has a wife and two children

Washington (CNN) A tree branch fell on Capitol grounds Tuesday morning and struck a man, who later died.

Architect of the Capitol Stephen T. Ayers released a statement identifying the man as Architect of the Capitol employee Matthew McClanahan, who Ayers said was working on an irrigation pipe when the American elm's branch fell.

"Matt was a talented, dedicated pipefitter in the maintenance division of Capitol Grounds," Ayers said. "Please keep his family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

DC Fire transported McClanahan to a hospital after the branch hit him, and a Capitol Police spokesperson issued a statement saying crews were inspecting the tree and would remove the remaining portion.

House Speaker Paul Ryan issued a series of tweets Tuesday afternoon on the fatal incident.

