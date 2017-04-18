Letters to HUD Secretary Ben Carson: 'Help us'

Story highlights Carson is the secretary of Housing and Urban Development

(CNN) Sadness, worry and broken hearts are just some of the feelings expressed by sixth graders in Cairo, Illinois, in letters sent to Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, whose agency decided to level two housing complexes some of the students call home.

A little more than a year after taking control of the Alexander County Housing Authority, the Department of Housing and Urban Development has decided to offer 183 families living in the two complexes vouchers to move. Illinois Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, both Democrats, issued a statement welcoming the decision, but warning HUD should work "to mitigate the destabilizing effects of relocation."

The housing complexes were so mismanaged by the housing authority that HUD took control of them last year. The students describe conditions that include severe rodent infestation, but fear the upheaval caused by leveling the buildings could have dire consequences for their school and for the city of Cairo, which has suffered a major population decline.

The senators said the apartments were "overrun by rodents, roaches, mold and violent crime" and that the current situation is "the same, if not worse" than it was when HUD took over.

