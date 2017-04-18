Story highlights Richard Spencer, a leader in the alt-right movement, speaks at the Alabama school

Auburn last week had canceled his appearance, citing safety concerns

Auburn, Alabama (CNN) Two people were arrested Tuesday night at Auburn University amid protests over the appearance of white nationalist Richard Spencer, whose speaking events have sparked an outcry at other schools.

A crowd of several hundred had gathered by early evening at the public university in eastern Alabama, monitored by dozens of police officers with police dogs.

Students told CNN they witnessed a fistfight between a Spencer supporter and a protester that ended with police arresting them.

A protestor is arrested after a fight at Auburn University's Foy Hall.

Inside, hundreds of people packed Foy Hall, many of whom appeared too old to be traditional students, as Spencer delivered on his reputation for inflammatory rhetoric.

There were several attempts to shout him down as he extolled the virtues of being white and and called on whites to fight for their rights. People called him names and yelled at him to get to his point.