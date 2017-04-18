(CNN) Auburn University is on edge about a possible speech Tuesday night by white nationalist Richard Spencer, whose inflammatory comments about race and religion have sparked protests at other schools where he has appeared.

Citing safety concerns, the public university in eastern Alabama on Friday canceled a Spencer event that had been scheduled for Tuesday night.

Several student protests were planned at the campus. The university issued a statement urging students and others to take precautions for their safety.

"In an effort to update the campus community regarding the recent cancellation of the Richard Spencer event, it is the university's understanding that -- despite our requests for him not to attend -- Spencer may still appear on Auburn's campus at some point today," the statement said.

"While the university does not know the specifics of if and when this event might unfold, the safety and security of the campus remains our highest priority. Students, faculty, and staff should remain aware of their surroundings and report any unusual or threatening activity to the Auburn Police ..."

Spencer had originally been scheduled to speak at Foy Hall on campus and said his appearance was sponsored by AltRight.com, a white nationalist site. He paid $700 to rent the hall and an additional fee for security from the Auburn Police Department, according to The Plainsman

Last week, the university issued a statement that said in part, "We strongly deplore his views, which run counter to those of this institution. While his event isn't affiliated with the university, Auburn supports the constitutional right to free speech."

But two days later, the university said it was canceling Spencer's visit "based on legitimate concerns and credible evidence that it will jeopardize the safety of students, faculty, staff and visitors."

That same day, Spencer tweeted to his 56,000 followers, "We are flying people to Auburn and purchasing safety gear. We really need your help. I wouldn't ask if it weren't true."

Spencer, 38, director of the white nationalist think tank National Policy Institute, has been a target for his radical beliefs. He has advocated a "peaceful ethnic cleansing," where people who are not of European descent voluntarily leave the United States.

After President Donald Trump's election victory last November, Spencer addressed a gathering of the alt-right movement at which he shouted "Hail Trump!" and audience members apparently gave Nazi salutes.