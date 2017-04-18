Why Theresa May called a snap election

Jane Merrick is a British political journalist and former political editor of the Independent on Sunday newspaper. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

Her decision to hold an election while Brexit negotiations have barely gotten started has taken everyone in Westminster and Brussels by surprise -- particularly as she has consistently said she would not go to the country before 2020.

It is a high-risk decision, and will bring further uncertainty to a Europe undergoing huge political turbulence, with elections in France and Germany to come later this year.

Yet, from her point of view, she had little choice. Her party's working majority in Parliament is only 17, giving her a weak hand over her political rivals in Britain just as she needs unity in negotiating her country's exit from the European Union.

If she were to win with an increased majority, it would settle once and for all the debate about whether the British people voted for the "hard Brexit" that May is attempting to negotiate, with its clean break from Europe's single market and her threat to walk away with no deal if she does not get what she wants.

