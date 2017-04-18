Story highlights Writers: Union workers, environmentalists have common ground on climate change

George Gresham is president of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, the largest health care union in the nation, and Bill McKibben is an environmental activist, writer and founder of 350.org. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the authors.

(CNN) Kim Fish, a patient care assistant and union member at Staten Island University Hospital, was on duty the night Superstorm Sandy hit New York four years ago. After evacuating their family to higher ground, her husband, Jon, returned home to watch over their property. As the storm intensified, Kim got a call from her sister-in-law with terrifying news. Jon was trapped in their living room by floodwaters up to his neck and didn't think he was going to survive.

"I was on the phone with my 7-year-old daughter who asked me if her daddy was going to die, and that's when I collapsed on the floor like an accordion," said Kim. "I got up and burst out of the sand-bagged hospital doors to get back home to my husband, but I was stopped by 5-foot deep freezing seawater."

Kim had to wait out the storm at the flooded hospital not knowing her husband's fate, as patients poured in with hypothermia and severe wounds. Some had been shocked while swimming through water that contained submerged fallen power lines.

When dawn broke, she was overjoyed to learn that her husband had survived by climbing a ladder into the attic and wrapping himself and their dog in fiberglass insulation.

"We survived, but every December there are 23 silver angels on my church's Christmas tree, representing our neighbors who didn't make it, " Kim said.